Summer 2025 to Feature Three of the Shortest Days on Record Due

Society » ENVIRONMENT | July 8, 2025, Tuesday // 10:00
Bulgaria: Summer 2025 to Feature Three of the Shortest Days on Record Due

Scientists have identified three days this summer that will be notably shorter than the typical 24-hour day as Earth’s rotation unexpectedly speeds up, according to reports including the New York Post and Popular Mechanics.

Under normal circumstances, a day lasts about 86,400 seconds, or exactly 24 hours. However, this summer, July 9, July 22, and August 5 are set to lose up to 1.51 milliseconds each, making them some of the shortest days observed since 2020, as confirmed by the International Rotation and Reference Systems Service (IERS).

The recent acceleration is part of a continuing trend that began earlier this year. The shortest day on record since 2020 occurred on July 5, 2024, when the Earth’s rotation was 1.66 milliseconds faster than usual. Despite monitoring, scientists remain uncertain about the underlying cause of this phenomenon.

Leonid Zotov, a specialist in Earth’s rotation at Moscow State University, acknowledged the unexpected nature of the trend. He noted that prevailing theories suggest the cause lies deep within the Earth itself, as models of atmospheric and oceanic behavior fail to explain the sudden speedup.

The phenomenon may have practical consequences for how we keep time. Research published last year in Nature indicated the possibility that by 2029, official timekeeping bodies might have to introduce a "negative leap second" to adjust clocks backward - something never done before. Duncan Agnew, lead author of that study and geophysicist at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, described the situation as unprecedented and remarkable rather than catastrophic, reflecting the unusual times we are living in.

Historically, Earth’s day length has not been constant. During the Bronze Age, days lasted closer to 23 hours, illustrating that the planet’s rotation has varied over millennia.

This recent acceleration in Earth's spin highlights ongoing shifts in our planet’s dynamics - changes that continue to puzzle scientists and challenge conventional understanding of timekeeping.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: days, summer, 2025

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Revenue Agency Steps Up Checks on Coastal Businesses, Uncovers Over 90 Violations

The National Revenue Agency (NRA) has intensified inspections along Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast as part of its summer oversight campaign

Business » Tourism | July 7, 2025, Monday // 08:15

Summer 2025 to Bring Record Dryness and Heat, Raising Fire Risks Across Bulgaria

A hot and dry summer is on the horizon in Bulgaria, with weather experts warning that July and August are unlikely to offset the severe drought experienced in June

Society » Environment | July 3, 2025, Thursday // 13:08

Bulgaria Welcomes the Sunrise: July Morning Tradition Lives On

As the sun rose on the morning of July 1, people from across Bulgaria once again gathered to mark the tradition known as “July Morning”

Society | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 09:56

Varna’s Summer Boost: German Tourists lead 29% Growth in Arrivals

Varna has kicked off the 2025 summer season on a strong note

Business » Tourism | June 30, 2025, Monday // 16:19

Astronomical Summer Begins: Bulgaria Welcomes the Longest Day of the Year

Astronomical summer officially started in Bulgaria on Saturday, June 21, at exactly 05:42 AM

Society » Environment | June 21, 2025, Saturday // 10:26

Half of Greeks Skip Summer Holidays as Prices Soar

Half of the population in Greece won’t be going on holiday this summer

World » Southeast Europe | June 19, 2025, Thursday // 10:07
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

July 9 Weather Outlook: Showers, Storms, and Temperature Swings Across Bulgaria

On July 9, a cold front will sweep across Bulgaria, influencing the weather patterns throughout the country

Society » Environment | July 8, 2025, Tuesday // 17:08

Human Negligence Behind 90% of Bulgaria’s Forest Fires

More than 90% of forest fires in Bulgaria are caused by human activity, according to a new analysis by the World Wide Fund for Nature

Society » Environment | July 8, 2025, Tuesday // 16:11

Heatwave Continues on Tuesday: Bulgaria Braces for 41°C with Localized Thunderstorms

A scorching day is in store for most parts of the country, with maximum temperatures climbing between 36°C and 41°C

Society » Environment | July 7, 2025, Monday // 17:10

Swiss Alps Hit Glacier Melt Threshold Alarmingly Early

The annual melting of snow and ice in the Swiss Alps has already reached a critical point

Society » Environment | July 6, 2025, Sunday // 18:00

Bulgaria Faces Scorching Heat Until Midweek, Followed by Sudden Temperature Drop and Storms

The heat across Bulgaria continues to intensify, with Sunday bringing even higher temperatures than the day before

Society » Environment | July 6, 2025, Sunday // 10:56

Bulgaria Faces Another Dangerous Fire Season Due to Neglected Forests

The risk of forest fires remains high in Bulgaria this year

Society » Environment | July 6, 2025, Sunday // 09:53
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria