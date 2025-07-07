Summer 2025 to Feature Three of the Shortest Days on Record Due

Scientists have identified three days this summer that will be notably shorter than the typical 24-hour day as Earth’s rotation unexpectedly speeds up, according to reports including the New York Post and Popular Mechanics.

Under normal circumstances, a day lasts about 86,400 seconds, or exactly 24 hours. However, this summer, July 9, July 22, and August 5 are set to lose up to 1.51 milliseconds each, making them some of the shortest days observed since 2020, as confirmed by the International Rotation and Reference Systems Service (IERS).

The recent acceleration is part of a continuing trend that began earlier this year. The shortest day on record since 2020 occurred on July 5, 2024, when the Earth’s rotation was 1.66 milliseconds faster than usual. Despite monitoring, scientists remain uncertain about the underlying cause of this phenomenon.

Leonid Zotov, a specialist in Earth’s rotation at Moscow State University, acknowledged the unexpected nature of the trend. He noted that prevailing theories suggest the cause lies deep within the Earth itself, as models of atmospheric and oceanic behavior fail to explain the sudden speedup.

The phenomenon may have practical consequences for how we keep time. Research published last year in Nature indicated the possibility that by 2029, official timekeeping bodies might have to introduce a "negative leap second" to adjust clocks backward - something never done before. Duncan Agnew, lead author of that study and geophysicist at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, described the situation as unprecedented and remarkable rather than catastrophic, reflecting the unusual times we are living in.

Historically, Earth’s day length has not been constant. During the Bronze Age, days lasted closer to 23 hours, illustrating that the planet’s rotation has varied over millennia.

This recent acceleration in Earth's spin highlights ongoing shifts in our planet’s dynamics - changes that continue to puzzle scientists and challenge conventional understanding of timekeeping.