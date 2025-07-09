US Resumes Arms Deliveries to Ukraine, Focus on Defensive Systems

The United States is sending additional defensive weapons to Ukraine, following a brief pause in arms deliveries earlier this month. The decision, directed by President Donald Trump, comes in response to escalating Russian attacks and growing pressure from Kyiv for continued American support.

Chief Pentagon Spokesperson Sean Parnell confirmed the move, stating that the Department of Defense is acting "at President Trump's direction" to ensure Ukraine has the means to defend itself. The new shipments are expected to consist primarily of defensive weaponry, aligning with the administration’s declared priorities.

President Trump first announced his intention to increase military aid during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House. Asked about the future of US support for Ukraine, Trump responded directly: “We're going to send some more weapons. We have to. They have to be able to defend themselves. They're getting hit very hard now… So many people are dying in that mess.”

His remarks reflected growing concern within the administration over the intensity of recent Russian strikes. Trump reiterated his disappointment in Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying he was dissatisfied with their July 3 phone conversation, which failed to produce progress toward ending the war. “I’m disappointed, frankly, that President Putin hasn’t stopped. I’m not happy about it either,” Trump told reporters. Later, on July 7, he again expressed frustration: “It’s a horrible thing, and I’m not happy with President Putin at all… I don’t think he’s looking to stop this fighting.”

The shift in US posture follows a brief period of uncertainty. On July 1, the White House confirmed that the Pentagon had paused certain deliveries to Ukraine, including air defense missiles and precision-guided munitions. The decision was reportedly driven by concerns over dwindling US stockpiles. Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell described the pause as part of a broader “capability review” to ensure that foreign aid aligns with US defense priorities. He framed it as a pragmatic step to better assess what munitions are being sent abroad.

Despite this, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said it had not received any official notification about a suspension or changes in the delivery schedule. The ministry requested a call with its US counterparts to clarify the situation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke directly with President Trump on July 4, appealing for renewed arms deliveries. He later described the conversation as their most constructive to date. “Patriot (missiles) are key to protection from ballistic (missiles),” Zelensky said in an address the following evening. “We discussed several other important issues that our teams will work out in detail at meetings in the near future.”

The US president appeared responsive to the Ukrainian appeal, repeatedly emphasizing the need to support Ukraine’s defense. “They're getting hit very hard,” Trump told journalists on July 7. “We're gonna have to send more weapons, your defensive weapons primarily, but they're getting hit very, very hard.”

Trump has also pushed back on claims that the US paused shipments. When asked by a reporter on July 3 about the alleged halt, he denied any interruption: “We haven’t. We’re giving weapons.”

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte acknowledged the US administration’s efforts to balance domestic priorities with international responsibilities. He urged Washington to maintain its military support for Kyiv, warning that sustained aid remains essential for Ukraine's survival and for broader European security.

According to a Politico report published on July 8, the suspended shipments may resume following high-level meetings between US and Ukrainian officials in Rome and Kyiv scheduled in the coming week. These meetings are expected to outline the specifics of future weapons deliveries and discuss further cooperation between the two countries.

As of now, Washington has resumed its shipments with a renewed focus on defensive systems. The Pentagon has yet to release a full list of what the latest package includes, but the decision marks a significant reversal from the cautious tone taken earlier this month, signaling that the US intends to remain actively engaged in supporting Ukraine’s resistance against Russia’s ongoing invasion.