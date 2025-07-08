Crete Is Just 90 Minutes Away: Direct Summer Flights from Sofia to Heraklion

The island of Crete, a gem of Greek mythology and Mediterranean charm, is now closer than ever thanks to Bulgaria Air. With direct flights connecting Sofia to Heraklion - the vibrant capital of Crete - travelers can escape to the island’s renowned coastline, savor its world-famous cuisine, and immerse themselves in a culture stretching back millennia. The route operates once a week, every Sunday, throughout the summer season, making it a timely and accessible option for a long-anticipated holiday under the Greek sun.

Heraklion, being the main hub on the island, offers travelers an efficient entry point with smoother transportation links and easier access to their final destination - be it a coastal resort, a quiet village, or one of Crete’s historical sites. Flying directly also cuts down on transit time, giving passengers more hours to enjoy their trip rather than spend it navigating airport transfers.

Onboard comfort is a standout feature on this route, serviced by Bulgaria Air’s modern Airbus A220 aircraft. These planes bring an upgraded travel experience: roomier seating in economy class, larger overhead storage compartments, a quiet and naturally lit cabin, and USB charging ports available at every seat. It’s a step up in short-haul travel that prioritizes both functionality and relaxation.

Pricing for tickets remains competitive. One-way fares between Sofia and Heraklion start at 109 euros, while a round-trip ticket can be booked for 199 euros. These fares are comprehensive, including hand luggage up to 10 kilograms, a personal item such as a handbag or laptop bag, free airport check-in, and onboard service. Passengers are treated to complimentary refreshments, a hot sandwich, coffee, and a chocolate bar - small touches that elevate the journey.

Bookings can be made easily via the airline’s official website, its mobile application, Bulgaria Air’s offices throughout the country, or through authorized travel agents.

