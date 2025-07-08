Head of European Commission in Bulgaria Highlights the Transformative Power of the Euro

Loan Interest Rates to Stay Stable as Bulgaria Transitions to the Euro, Says Expert
Loan interest rates in Bulgaria are expected to stay stable even after the transition to the euro
Bulgaria stands on the verge of full eurozone membership, with final votes expected today to confirm the country’s adoption of the euro starting January 1 next year.
On the national radio, Yordanka Chobanova, head of the European Commission Representation in Bulgaria, highlighted the political and historical importance of this move. She recalled that Bulgaria’s recent accession to the Schengen Area was a significant step symbolizing deeper European integration, enhancing connectivity and market development. Now, the euro represents another powerful and transformative milestone on this path.
Chobanova pointed to recent positive evaluations from both the European Commission and the European Central Bank as key indicators of Bulgaria’s progress towards full inclusion in the European family. She also referenced Eurobarometer survey data showing strong support for the euro among citizens within the currency union - 83% on average - with Croatia as an example where public backing has grown significantly since joining the eurozone.
The introduction of the euro is credited with fostering economic stability and growth, bolstering investor confidence, and positively impacting labor markets by driving wage increases and higher employment rates. Countries like Latvia and Estonia have leveraged eurozone membership to attract significant investment in high-tech industries, demonstrating the currency’s tangible benefits for economic development and individual livelihoods.
In an unpredictable global environment, Chobanova stressed that a stronger eurozone amplifies its influence on world politics, international trade, and the integration of supply chains. She echoed European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde’s view that euro banknotes serve as a unifying “cement” for the economy, with approximately 40% of global transactions conducted in euros.
Ultimately, Chobanova underscored that collective unity within the eurozone is essential to weather the uncertainties and upheavals increasingly shaping today’s world. The euro, she concluded, is more than a currency - it is a vital force enabling shared resilience and prosperity.
Source: BNR interview
