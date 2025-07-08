Bulgaria Prepares for Euro Transition: 2,230 Post Offices to Offer Free Currency Exchange

Society | July 8, 2025, Tuesday // 08:39
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Prepares for Euro Transition: 2,230 Post Offices to Offer Free Currency Exchange

A major turning point is approaching for Bulgaria, as the country prepares to take a historic step towards joining the eurozone. Today, the European Parliament is expected to vote on Bulgaria’s accession, marking the beginning of the transition from the lev to the euro as the national currency.

Starting from early 2026, all payments across the country will be made in euros. In order to ensure the process is accessible in every part of Bulgaria - including smaller and remote towns and villages - the government has tasked "Bulgarian Posts" with facilitating the exchange of levs into euros in areas where no bank branches operate.

Liliyana Dragoeva, director of the Southeast Regional Directorate of "Bulgarian Posts", explained on BNT that with a government decree issued in July 2024, the company was officially assigned a public service role in the currency exchange process. Under the euro introduction law and the national transition plan, post offices will begin handling currency exchanges from the moment Bulgaria officially becomes a member of the eurozone.

According to Dragoeva, a total of 2,230 post offices throughout the country will carry out the service, focusing especially on settlements lacking access to commercial banks. Each individual will be allowed to exchange up to 1,000 leva per day directly at the counter. For larger sums - between 1,000 and 10,000 leva - citizens will need to submit an advance request at specific locations. Once filed, these requests will be fulfilled within three working days.

Importantly, the exchange service provided by "Bulgarian Posts" will be completely free for the first six months of the transition. “We hope the process unfolds smoothly,” Dragoeva said, emphasizing the company's commitment to serving the public during this major national shift.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: euro, Bulgarian, Posts

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Economist: The Euro Brings Opportunities, Not Guarantees

The adoption of the euro inevitably brings a degree of unease and uncertainty, much like the introduction of the currency board in the 1990s

Business » Finance | July 10, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Loan Interest Rates to Stay Stable as Bulgaria Transitions to the Euro, Says Expert

Loan interest rates in Bulgaria are expected to stay stable even after the transition to the euro

Business » Finance | July 10, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

From Cotton to Cash: How Euro Banknotes Are Produced Responsibly

Euro banknotes stand as a powerful symbol of European unity, with over 29 billion notes circulating across the continent, collectively worth more than €1.5 trillion

World » EU | July 9, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Small but Vocal Protest Against Euro Adoption Outside EC Building in Sofia

A protest opposing Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone took place in central Sofia as the European Parliament was voting on the country’s accession to the single currency

Politics | July 8, 2025, Tuesday // 16:56

Political Reactions to Bulgaria’s Euro Adoption Highlight National Achievement and Future Challenges

Following Bulgaria’s successful vote for eurozone entry in both the European Parliament and the EU Council for Economic and Financial Affairs (ECOFIN), leading politicians and statesmen promptly expressed their congratulations and reflections on this hist

Politics | July 8, 2025, Tuesday // 15:41

Bulgaria Inches Closer to the Euro: Final Votes in Strasbourg and Brussels Today

Today marks a pivotal moment for Bulgaria’s accession to the eurozone, with the final two decisions set to take place within hours

Politics | July 8, 2025, Tuesday // 12:28
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

July 9 Weather Outlook: Showers, Storms, and Temperature Swings Across Bulgaria

On July 9, a cold front will sweep across Bulgaria, influencing the weather patterns throughout the country

Society » Environment | July 8, 2025, Tuesday // 17:08

Human Negligence Behind 90% of Bulgaria’s Forest Fires

More than 90% of forest fires in Bulgaria are caused by human activity, according to a new analysis by the World Wide Fund for Nature

Society » Environment | July 8, 2025, Tuesday // 16:11

Cool Ride, Hot Price: Sofia Installs 5,000-Euro ACs in Old Trams

Sofia’s municipal transport company "Stolich Elektrotransport" has initiated a contract to install air conditioning units in the cabins of older tram models at a unit cost exceeding 10,000 leva (5,000 euros)

Society | July 8, 2025, Tuesday // 13:41

Over 27,000 Fans Unite in Bulgaria at Aniventure Comic Con 2025 for Two Days of Pop Culture Celebration

Aniventure Comic Con 2025 concluded last weekend at the Inter Expo Center with a record turnout, drawing over 27,000 fans from Bulgaria and beyond

Society | July 8, 2025, Tuesday // 12:01

Summer 2025 to Feature Three of the Shortest Days on Record Due

Scientists have identified three days this summer that will be notably shorter than the typical 24-hour day as Earth’s rotation unexpectedly speeds up

Society » Environment | July 8, 2025, Tuesday // 10:00

Heatwave Continues on Tuesday: Bulgaria Braces for 41°C with Localized Thunderstorms

A scorching day is in store for most parts of the country, with maximum temperatures climbing between 36°C and 41°C

Society » Environment | July 7, 2025, Monday // 17:10
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria