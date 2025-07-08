Bulgaria Prepares for Euro Transition: 2,230 Post Offices to Offer Free Currency Exchange

A major turning point is approaching for Bulgaria, as the country prepares to take a historic step towards joining the eurozone. Today, the European Parliament is expected to vote on Bulgaria’s accession, marking the beginning of the transition from the lev to the euro as the national currency.

Starting from early 2026, all payments across the country will be made in euros. In order to ensure the process is accessible in every part of Bulgaria - including smaller and remote towns and villages - the government has tasked "Bulgarian Posts" with facilitating the exchange of levs into euros in areas where no bank branches operate.

Liliyana Dragoeva, director of the Southeast Regional Directorate of "Bulgarian Posts", explained on BNT that with a government decree issued in July 2024, the company was officially assigned a public service role in the currency exchange process. Under the euro introduction law and the national transition plan, post offices will begin handling currency exchanges from the moment Bulgaria officially becomes a member of the eurozone.

According to Dragoeva, a total of 2,230 post offices throughout the country will carry out the service, focusing especially on settlements lacking access to commercial banks. Each individual will be allowed to exchange up to 1,000 leva per day directly at the counter. For larger sums - between 1,000 and 10,000 leva - citizens will need to submit an advance request at specific locations. Once filed, these requests will be fulfilled within three working days.

Importantly, the exchange service provided by "Bulgarian Posts" will be completely free for the first six months of the transition. “We hope the process unfolds smoothly,” Dragoeva said, emphasizing the company's commitment to serving the public during this major national shift.