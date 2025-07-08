Heatwave Continues on Tuesday: Bulgaria Braces for 41°C with Localized Thunderstorms

A scorching day is in store for most parts of the country, with maximum temperatures climbing between 36°C and 41°C. Sunshine will dominate the morning and early afternoon hours. As the day progresses, cumulus clouds will begin to develop, particularly over northwestern Bulgaria, where short-lived but intense thunderstorms are expected later in the afternoon. Winds will blow from the south during the day, shifting to a northwesterly direction by evening.

The weather along the coast will remain sunny and considerably milder compared to the interior. Daytime highs will range from 26°C to 30°C. Winds will be light to moderate, coming in from the southeast. The sea temperature is pleasant, holding steady between 24°C and 26°C. Sea conditions are expected to be moderately calm, with waves reaching 2 to 3 on the Douglas scale.

Mountain areas will enjoy bright skies for much of the day, accompanied by warm conditions. As the afternoon unfolds, cumulus clouds will start to build, with rain expected in the evening hours, especially across the western sections of the Balkan Range. Winds at higher elevations will be moderate to strong, blowing from the southwest. Temperatures will peak around 31°C at 1,200 meters and about 23°C at 2,000 meters altitude.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

