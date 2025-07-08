Heatwave Continues on Tuesday: Bulgaria Braces for 41°C with Localized Thunderstorms

Crete Is Just 90 Minutes Away: Direct Summer Flights from Sofia to Heraklion
The island of Crete, a gem of Greek mythology and Mediterranean charm, is now closer than ever thanks to Bulgaria Air.
A scorching day is in store for most parts of the country, with maximum temperatures climbing between 36°C and 41°C. Sunshine will dominate the morning and early afternoon hours. As the day progresses, cumulus clouds will begin to develop, particularly over northwestern Bulgaria, where short-lived but intense thunderstorms are expected later in the afternoon. Winds will blow from the south during the day, shifting to a northwesterly direction by evening.
The weather along the coast will remain sunny and considerably milder compared to the interior. Daytime highs will range from 26°C to 30°C. Winds will be light to moderate, coming in from the southeast. The sea temperature is pleasant, holding steady between 24°C and 26°C. Sea conditions are expected to be moderately calm, with waves reaching 2 to 3 on the Douglas scale.
Mountain areas will enjoy bright skies for much of the day, accompanied by warm conditions. As the afternoon unfolds, cumulus clouds will start to build, with rain expected in the evening hours, especially across the western sections of the Balkan Range. Winds at higher elevations will be moderate to strong, blowing from the southwest. Temperatures will peak around 31°C at 1,200 meters and about 23°C at 2,000 meters altitude.
Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
The annual melting of snow and ice in the Swiss Alps has already reached a critical point
The heat across Bulgaria continues to intensify, with Sunday bringing even higher temperatures than the day before
The risk of forest fires remains high in Bulgaria this year
On Saturday, Bulgaria will experience sunny and hot conditions with light easterly winds
Bulgaria will face a typical summer day on July 4, with clear skies and high temperatures expected across the country
A hot and dry summer is on the horizon in Bulgaria, with weather experts warning that July and August are unlikely to offset the severe drought experienced in June
Borderless Bulgaria: How Schengen Benefits Are Transforming Trade and Logistics
Bulgaria's Mortality Rate Remains Highest in Europe