Russian Oil Executive Dies After Falling from Moscow Suburb Window
Andrei Badalov, vice president of Russia’s state-owned oil pipeline company Transneft
Russia’s recently dismissed Transport Minister Roman Starovoit has reportedly died by suicide, according to multiple Russian media outlets, including the pro-government Izvestia, which cited unnamed sources. Starovoit’s body was found in Odintsovo, near Moscow, with preliminary reports suggesting he shot himself with an honorary pistol he had received from the Interior Ministry in 2023.
The incident came just one day after President Vladimir Putin removed Starovoit from office on July 7. His dismissal followed a turbulent week for Russia’s transportation system, including the grounding of nearly 500 flights at major airports due to Ukrainian drone attacks on July 5–6, and a separate explosion aboard the Eco Wizard tanker at the Ust-Luga port that caused an ammonia leak.
Before taking over as transport minister in May 2024, Starovoit served as governor of Kursk Oblast. He had been sanctioned by Ukraine and Western governments over his involvement in the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
According to RIA Novosti, which cited Russia’s Investigative Committee, the former minister’s body was discovered inside his personal vehicle, with signs indicating a gunshot wound. Investigators from the Main Investigative Directorate are now examining the scene. The working theory is suicide, but no final conclusion has been made.
Adding to the intrigue are media reports linking Starovoit to a widening investigation into alleged corruption during his tenure in Kursk. His former deputy in the region, Aleksei Smirnov, was recently detained for allegedly embezzling more than 1 billion rubles - approximately $12 million - in state funds during the construction of defensive infrastructure near Russia’s border. Smirnov is said to have provided testimony that implicated Starovoit in the scheme.
Several of Starovoit’s former associates in Kursk remain under investigation in the same case. Smirnov briefly held the position of acting governor before his arrest.
The timing of Starovoit’s death remains uncertain. Senior lawmaker Andrei Kartapolov, chair of the State Duma’s Defense Committee, confirmed the former minister’s death to RTVI but declined to offer details, stating only that it happened “quite some time ago.”
Andrei Badalov, vice president of Russia’s state-owned oil pipeline company Transneft
Drone attacks were reported across multiple Russian regions on the night of July 2-3, with explosions confirmed in the cities of Lipetsk and Yelets in Lipetsk Oblast
New evidence has emerged suggesting that Russian forces were responsible for the missile strike on Azerbaijan Airlines Flight 8243
European Union leaders have agreed to prolong all existing sanctions against Russia for another six months, but failed to reach a consensus on the adoption of a new, 18th package of restrictive measures
Russia may be heading into a recession, Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov admitted during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
On June 12, Ukraine’s General Staff announced a significant milestone in the war with Russia - over one million Russian troops have been killed or wounded since the start of the full-scale invasion
Borderless Bulgaria: How Schengen Benefits Are Transforming Trade and Logistics
Bulgaria's Mortality Rate Remains Highest in Europe