Russia’s Former Transport Minister Dies by Suicide Following Dismissal and Corruption Allegations

World » RUSSIA | July 7, 2025, Monday // 17:08
Russia’s recently dismissed Transport Minister Roman Starovoit has reportedly died by suicide, according to multiple Russian media outlets, including the pro-government Izvestia, which cited unnamed sources. Starovoit’s body was found in Odintsovo, near Moscow, with preliminary reports suggesting he shot himself with an honorary pistol he had received from the Interior Ministry in 2023.

The incident came just one day after President Vladimir Putin removed Starovoit from office on July 7. His dismissal followed a turbulent week for Russia’s transportation system, including the grounding of nearly 500 flights at major airports due to Ukrainian drone attacks on July 5–6, and a separate explosion aboard the Eco Wizard tanker at the Ust-Luga port that caused an ammonia leak.

Before taking over as transport minister in May 2024, Starovoit served as governor of Kursk Oblast. He had been sanctioned by Ukraine and Western governments over his involvement in the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

According to RIA Novosti, which cited Russia’s Investigative Committee, the former minister’s body was discovered inside his personal vehicle, with signs indicating a gunshot wound. Investigators from the Main Investigative Directorate are now examining the scene. The working theory is suicide, but no final conclusion has been made.

Adding to the intrigue are media reports linking Starovoit to a widening investigation into alleged corruption during his tenure in Kursk. His former deputy in the region, Aleksei Smirnov, was recently detained for allegedly embezzling more than 1 billion rubles - approximately $12 million - in state funds during the construction of defensive infrastructure near Russia’s border. Smirnov is said to have provided testimony that implicated Starovoit in the scheme.

Several of Starovoit’s former associates in Kursk remain under investigation in the same case. Smirnov briefly held the position of acting governor before his arrest.

The timing of Starovoit’s death remains uncertain. Senior lawmaker Andrei Kartapolov, chair of the State Duma’s Defense Committee, confirmed the former minister’s death to RTVI but declined to offer details, stating only that it happened “quite some time ago.

