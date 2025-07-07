Survey Reveals Strong Support for Foster Families in Bulgaria, Calls for Reform Intensify

A nationally representative survey conducted in May 2025 by the "Trend" agency on behalf of the National Association for Foster Care (NAPG) reveals increasing public approval of foster care in Bulgaria, while also exposing persistent structural obstacles. The poll is part of the project "#YoungIndependent: How is it possible?" and highlights a notable shift in public opinion regarding the role and value of foster families.

The findings show that the overwhelming majority of Bulgarians - 85% - see foster care as important to society, and 76% consider it a better alternative than institutional care. Additionally, 75% would support a loved one’s decision to become a foster parent, while 67% believe foster families offer children a safe and nurturing environment. A particularly telling statistic is that 85% of respondents are comfortable with their children forming friendships with fostered children - further proof that old stigmas are largely fading.

Perhaps the most striking figure is that 42% of those surveyed would entrust their own child to a foster family if they were unable to care for them. This level of trust is unprecedented and, according to Alexander Milanov, Executive Director of the Bulgarian Association of Foster Care, marks a “breakthrough in public attitudes.” Foster care, he noted, is no longer seen as foreign or dangerous, but as a legitimate and even desirable form of care.

The data also points to notable demographic variations. Women tend to express greater empathy and support: 81% say they would back a loved one becoming a foster parent, compared to 70% of men. Similarly, 45% of women rate foster care as “extremely important,” compared to 35% of men. Education levels also play a role - 88% of people with higher education say they are comfortable with their children interacting with kids from foster families, compared to 78% among less-educated respondents.

Geographical differences are also evident. In Sofia, there is a higher percentage of respondents who answered "I can't judge," which analysts interpret as a form of detachment - likely influenced by the urban setting and its reduced exposure to foster families. In smaller towns and rural areas, more people report personal interaction with foster families, and the level of trust is higher. However, outside large cities, one-third of respondents cite financial insecurity as a key barrier to participating in foster care.

The results challenge outdated perceptions. Only 6% of parents say they would object to their child befriending someone from a foster family - strong evidence that societal stigma is no longer the primary hurdle. Instead, Bulgarians identify three major obstacles: insufficient financial support, lack of accessible information, and administrative red tape. These systemic issues discourage potential foster parents from even beginning the application process.

As Ginka Ilieva, program manager at the National Association for Foster Care, puts it, “The trust is already there. People are not afraid of the idea of foster care - they’re afraid they won’t receive support if they take that step.”

To make foster care a viable and long-term solution for children who are abandoned or temporarily without parental care, experts call for targeted information campaigns aimed at young people, urban communities, and groups with lower levels of education. They also emphasize the importance of supporting children who age out of foster care to help them transition into adulthood successfully.

