Bulgaria's Security Services to Brief Parliament on Eurozone Accession Risks

The leaders of Bulgaria’s primary intelligence services are set to appear before parliament this week amid heightened concerns over potential threats to the country’s upcoming entry into the eurozone. On July 10, the heads of the State Agency for National Security (SANS), the State Intelligence Agency, and the Military Intelligence Service will present information before the Commission for Control over the Security Services.

The meeting was scheduled by the commission’s chairman, Atanas Atanasov, and will focus on identifying and assessing risks that could disrupt the accession process. In addition to outlining the threats, the intelligence chiefs are expected to detail the specific steps their agencies have taken to counter these risks.

Part of the discussion will concentrate on foreign-led disinformation and covert influence campaigns designed to derail one of Bulgaria’s top strategic goals - joining the eurozone. Lawmakers will be briefed on both the nature of these external operations and the domestic response aimed at safeguarding the national interest and ensuring a secure transition to the common European currency.

Due to the sensitivity of the topics and the classified nature of the information, the hearing will be held behind closed doors, in line with national security protocols.

Meanwhile, a key step in the accession process is expected tomorrow, July 8, when the European Parliament will vote on Bulgaria’s eurozone membership. The vote in Strasbourg is scheduled for around 1:00 p.m. Bulgarian time and will require a simple majority to pass. Should the outcome be favorable, the final decision will then move to the Council of EU finance ministers, who will meet in Brussels to formally approve the next stage of Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro.