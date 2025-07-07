Fentanyl Enters Bulgaria’s Streets: Largest Seizure Yet Prompts Urgent Measures

In a major operation by the Prosecutor’s Office and the Directorate for Drug Control and Investigations, Bulgarian law enforcement seized two kilograms of fentanyl - an unprecedented amount for the country. The confiscated substance, prepared for street distribution, was found during coordinated actions in Targovishte and Montana. Authorities describe the bust as a serious breakthrough in efforts to combat the spread of the dangerous synthetic opioid in Bulgaria.

Chief Commissioner Boyan Raev, head of the Directorate of Drug Control and Investigations, revealed that on June 24, a suspect in Targovishte - under surveillance for more than a year - was arrested with 1.040 kilograms of fentanyl. The substance was already diluted and ready to be sold on the street. Raev stated the individual occupied a high position within the distribution chain.

Separately, in the final days of June, another person was detained in Montana with more than a kilogram of fentanyl. Authorities are investigating whether the two cases are linked. Raev confirmed that fentanyl is beginning to appear more frequently on Bulgaria’s drug market and noted that the Directorate is working closely with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to build capacity in dealing with the emerging threat.

Commenting on the severity of the discovery, Raev stressed the potentially catastrophic impact of fentanyl: a single kilogram, when street-ready, could cause the death of more than half a million people.

Senior Commissioner Emil Borisov, Deputy Director of the Directorate, warned that fentanyl is being promoted by dealers as a potent, cheaper alternative to heroin. Its appeal lies in its high strength and affordability, but its effects can be fatal even in small doses.

Deputy Prosecutor General Vanya Stefanova emphasized the gravity of the situation, pointing out that the seizure signals fentanyl’s establishment on the Bulgarian drug scene. She warned that the drug primarily threatens the youth and urged the public: “Protect yourselves, protect the children.”

In response to the growing danger, the Ministry of Internal Affairs will distribute detailed safety instructions to all regional police departments. Key guidelines include the mandatory use of gloves and masks when handling fentanyl, the need for secure packaging to prevent accidental exposure, and ensuring that the substance is analyzed in certified laboratories. Not all facilities in Bulgaria are currently equipped to carry out the necessary chemical tests, which must determine the purity of the drug and identify any additives.

Fentanyl is typically mixed with substances like paracetamol and caffeine to produce the street version. To further strengthen the country’s ability to respond, Bulgaria will soon be supplied with two types of antidotes. One is a nasal spray; the other is an injectable solution - both requiring rapid administration within a specific timeframe to be effective.

A dedicated unit within the Directorate of Drug Control is already focusing solely on combating fentanyl’s distribution, signaling a strategic shift in law enforcement priorities as Bulgaria grapples with the arrival of one of the world’s deadliest narcotics.