Bulgarian PM: No Need to Rush - Lev to Euro Exchange Will Be Gradual and Free at First

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov has called on citizens not to rush into exchanging their levs for euros prematurely, cautioning that unnecessary panic is being stirred by political and commercial speculators. He underlined that all procedures and timeframes related to the transition are clearly defined in the Euro Adoption Act.

Zhelyazkov stressed that one month after the Council’s official decision, businesses across Bulgaria will be legally required to display prices in both levs and euros. This dual pricing will ensure transparency and help consumers adapt to the currency change. He urged the public to disregard the growing trend of early conversion, emphasizing that there will be ample time to make the switch once the euro is officially introduced.

According to the Prime Minister, from January 1, Bulgarians will have a full year to exchange their levs for euros. During the first six months, conversions will be offered free of charge through all commercial banks and the branches of "Bulgarian Posts." In the following six months, banks will be allowed to charge a fee, though the Bulgarian National Bank will continue to offer free exchange services.

Zhelyazkov reaffirmed that the Bulgarian government has taken all necessary steps in preparation for joining the eurozone. He highlighted the importance of unity within the Bulgarian delegation when casting their vote in favor of the country’s accession.

Looking ahead, he noted that after the European Parliament vote, the next step will be a decision by the Council of Finance Ministers. Following this, three formal acts will be signed: one setting the date of adoption and two amendments to existing regulations. Zhelyazkov clarified that the euro will be introduced using the current fixed exchange rate and confirmed that no changes to this mechanism are planned.