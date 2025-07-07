Bulgarian PM: No Need to Rush - Lev to Euro Exchange Will Be Gradual and Free at First

Politics | July 7, 2025, Monday // 13:46
Bulgaria: Bulgarian PM: No Need to Rush - Lev to Euro Exchange Will Be Gradual and Free at First

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov has called on citizens not to rush into exchanging their levs for euros prematurely, cautioning that unnecessary panic is being stirred by political and commercial speculators. He underlined that all procedures and timeframes related to the transition are clearly defined in the Euro Adoption Act.

Zhelyazkov stressed that one month after the Council’s official decision, businesses across Bulgaria will be legally required to display prices in both levs and euros. This dual pricing will ensure transparency and help consumers adapt to the currency change. He urged the public to disregard the growing trend of early conversion, emphasizing that there will be ample time to make the switch once the euro is officially introduced.

According to the Prime Minister, from January 1, Bulgarians will have a full year to exchange their levs for euros. During the first six months, conversions will be offered free of charge through all commercial banks and the branches of "Bulgarian Posts." In the following six months, banks will be allowed to charge a fee, though the Bulgarian National Bank will continue to offer free exchange services.

Zhelyazkov reaffirmed that the Bulgarian government has taken all necessary steps in preparation for joining the eurozone. He highlighted the importance of unity within the Bulgarian delegation when casting their vote in favor of the country’s accession.

Looking ahead, he noted that after the European Parliament vote, the next step will be a decision by the Council of Finance Ministers. Following this, three formal acts will be signed: one setting the date of adoption and two amendments to existing regulations. Zhelyazkov clarified that the euro will be introduced using the current fixed exchange rate and confirmed that no changes to this mechanism are planned.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian, Zhelyazkov, euros

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Prepares for Euro Transition: 2,230 Post Offices to Offer Free Currency Exchange

A major turning point is approaching for Bulgaria, as the country prepares to take a historic step towards joining the eurozone

Society | July 8, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Refugee Pressure on Bulgarian-Turkish Border Drops Sharply

The number of refugees attempting to cross the Bulgarian-Turkish border has dropped significantly in the past two years

Politics » Defense | July 7, 2025, Monday // 09:01

Bulgarian Artist Christo and Wife Jeanne-Claude Immortalized in Central Paris

A square in the heart of Paris will soon bear the names of Bulgarian-born artist Christo (Christo Vladimirov Javacheff) and his wife and creative partner Jeanne-Claude

Society » Culture | July 6, 2025, Sunday // 18:10

The 50 Best and Most Luxurious Restaurants on the Bulgarian Black Sea Coast in 2025

The Travel&Lifestyle magazine has released its annual ranking of the top 50 restaurants along the Bulgarian Black Sea coastline

Business » Tourism | July 6, 2025, Sunday // 16:46

A Bulgarian Voice in Ukraine’s Defense: The Story of Volodymyr from Zaliznychne

In the village of Zaliznychne in Ukraine’s Odesa Oblast, the Bulgarian community stands as a symbol of resilience and unity amid war,

World » Ukraine | July 6, 2025, Sunday // 12:03

Bulgarian Star Grigor Dimitrov Reaches Wimbledon Last 16, Will Face World No.1 Sinner

Grigor Dimitrov advanced to the fourth round of Wimbledon

Sports | July 5, 2025, Saturday // 20:12
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Tomorrow Is the Most Crucial Day in Bulgaria’s Modern History

On Tuesday, July 8, a series of pivotal decisions are set to unfold that could mark a turning point in Bulgaria’s modern history.

Politics | July 7, 2025, Monday // 17:01

Bulgaria's Security Services to Brief Parliament on Eurozone Accession Risks

The leaders of Bulgaria’s primary intelligence services are set to appear before parliament this week amid heightened concerns over potential threats to the country’s upcoming entry into the eurozone

Politics | July 7, 2025, Monday // 16:00

Euro Is Bulgaria’s Shared Currency, Not Foreign, Says GERB MP

With Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone nearing completion, GERB MP Raya Nazaryan emphasized that the euro should not be seen as a foreign currency, but rather as a shared European one

Politics | July 7, 2025, Monday // 10:30

Refugee Pressure on Bulgarian-Turkish Border Drops Sharply

The number of refugees attempting to cross the Bulgarian-Turkish border has dropped significantly in the past two years

Politics » Defense | July 7, 2025, Monday // 09:01

Protesters Across Bulgaria Push Back Against Euro Adoption, Eye July 8 Decision

Demonstrations opposing the planned adoption of the euro took place in several Bulgarian cities today

Politics | July 5, 2025, Saturday // 20:23

Transport Minister Declares Crisis Over Broken ACs in Bulgarian Trains

A crisis headquarters has been formed by order of Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Grozdan Karadjov to investigate the persistent failures of air conditioning systems in Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) passenger carriages

Politics | July 5, 2025, Saturday // 09:48
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria