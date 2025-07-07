Bulgaria’s Euro Transition: Consumer Group Advises Citizens Not to Rush Currency Exchange

Society | July 7, 2025, Monday // 12:02
Gabriela Rumenova, founder of the consumer advocacy platform We, the Consumers, has urged the public to be cautious and informed in the period leading up to Bulgaria’s official adoption of the euro. Speaking in an interview for BNT, she advised citizens not to act hastily when it comes to exchanging their levs, pointing out that impulsive decisions can lead to unnecessary costs.

According to Rumenova, individual choices have a direct impact on how the market behaves, often resulting in distortions. For this reason, she called for calm and emphasized the importance of timing. She reminded viewers that the official date for euro adoption is still pending, and once it is confirmed, people should thoroughly review their options for exchanging money.

Rumenova outlined the three primary channels through which levs will be exchanged for euros: the Bulgarian National Bank, commercial banks, and designated branches of Bulgarian Posts - particularly in areas where bank offices are not present. Each of these will operate under different terms, making it essential for citizens to inform themselves before proceeding.

A particularly prudent approach, she suggested, is to deposit physical levs into a bank account. This way, the funds will be automatically converted into euros when the switchover occurs, without incurring any extra charges. Rumenova referred to recent media reports noting a surge in interest in euro purchases at exchange offices, which led several banks to issue clarifying statements.

These banks assured the public that individuals with leva savings can deposit them in cash into their accounts without being charged fees. By law, once the euro becomes official currency, all bank-held leva will be converted automatically and in line with the established rules for conversion and rounding - free of commissions.

In Rumenova’s view, taking advantage of this mechanism is the most logical and cost-effective step Bulgarians can make during this transitional period.

