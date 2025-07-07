MEP Fuglsang: Bulgaria's Eurozone Entry Marks Success; North Macedonia Must Respect Sofia's Concerns

Danish MEP Niels Fuglsang, representing the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, described Bulgaria’s anticipated entry into the eurozone as a clear signal of progress and economic strength. Speaking to BNR, Fuglsang noted that the European Parliament and the Council of the EU are expected to confirm Bulgaria’s accession from January 1, adding that this development reflects the country’s sound fiscal discipline and broader European alignment.

“It’s impressive that Bulgaria has met the criteria for joining the eurozone,” Fuglsang said. “This is a positive outcome not just for Bulgaria, but for the entire European Union. A stable and strong Bulgarian economy benefits all member states.”

Turning to the question of North Macedonia’s EU accession path, the MEP emphasized that Skopje needs to take Sofia’s position seriously. According to him, Bulgaria’s concerns have been recognized at the European level and were incorporated into the French proposal - seen as a key framework for future negotiations.

“We already have a French compromise that takes Bulgaria’s stance into account, and it must be respected. It carries significant political weight,” Fuglsang stated. “If North Macedonia is serious about joining the European Union, it should understand that Bulgaria’s voice matters. We cannot afford to see internal political tensions flare up within the EU.”

He also acknowledged that while discussions with North Macedonia are ongoing, a final agreement is unlikely under Denmark’s current presidency of the EU Council. The process, he added, will be passed on to the upcoming Cypriot presidency.

Source: BNR