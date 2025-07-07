Euro Is Bulgaria’s Shared Currency, Not Foreign, Says GERB MP

With Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone nearing completion, GERB MP Raya Nazaryan emphasized that the euro should not be seen as a foreign currency, but rather as a shared European one. “In one day, Bulgaria’s full European integration will be finalized. We’ve fulfilled all the necessary conditions. The euro is not a foreign currency - it is our common European currency,” Nazaryan stated, addressing criticisms from the opposition that portray the euro as something imposed from outside.

Nazaryan also stressed the importance of institutional readiness for the currency transition, particularly in light of concerns over potential fraud. She assured that both the National Revenue Agency and the Consumer Protection Commission are prepared to prevent price speculation and abuse during the changeover.

Commenting on the recent failed vote of no confidence - initiated by the Revival party and backed by MECH and Greatness - Nazaryan dismissed it as another unproductive move by the opposition. “They’ve turned into a factory for failed votes. The debate halls are nearly empty during discussions. Beyond insults and personal attacks, there’s no substance in what they present,” she told the Bulgarian National Television. She also pointed out the absence of MPs from “We Continue the Change” during the debates, adding that their previously vocal support for eurozone accession now appears sidelined.

When asked about the role of DPS-New Beginning in supporting the government, Nazaryan described it as a pragmatic and necessary alliance. “It’s the only workable solution based on the arithmetic and the political reality,” she said.

In response to remarks by Toshko Yordanov concerning the future of young doctors in Bulgaria, Nazaryan highlighted the government's plans to introduce minimum wage standards in the healthcare sector. “We want to open up more opportunities. Every sector matters. The state must support young people so they can grow professionally and remain in Bulgaria,” she added.

Nazaryan concluded by defending the government’s record so far, stressing that it has remained focused and determined in its efforts. “This government is firmly committed to its goals. In just a few months, we’ve already delivered meaningful results,” she said.