Tensions and Tariffs Overshadow BRICS Summit Amid US Warnings and Middle East Crises

At their summit in Rio de Janeiro, BRICS leaders issued a sharp rebuke of rising global tariffs and recent military actions in the Middle East, while the absence of key figures such as Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin underscored concerns over the bloc’s internal cohesion. Although a broad range of political, economic, and security issues were discussed, the summit was defined by its guarded rhetoric toward the United States and a careful avoidance of direct confrontation.

In a lengthy declaration, BRICS nations expressed strong disapproval of new tariffs that they argued contravene World Trade Organization rules, indirectly criticizing the United States without explicitly naming President Donald Trump. The document warned that such protectionist measures could severely disrupt international trade, destabilize supply chains, and increase uncertainty in the global economy. A statement by the BRICS finance ministers added that the wave of new tariffs introduces volatility into global economic relations and poses a threat to sustainable growth.

The group also condemned recent military strikes on Iran, calling them violations of international law. However, the declaration avoided naming the US or Israel - both of which were responsible for the June attacks targeting Iranian infrastructure, including nuclear facilities. The leaders also voiced “grave concern” over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, demanding the release of hostages and a return to negotiations. They reiterated their backing for a two-state solution, reaffirming longstanding diplomatic positions without proposing new initiatives.

While President Lula da Silva of Brazil sought to use the summit to highlight broader themes such as climate change and artificial intelligence, those efforts were largely overshadowed by mounting tensions in the Middle East and fears of economic retaliation from the US. Lula also took a swipe at NATO’s pledge to raise defense spending to 5% of GDP, arguing that nations are more willing to fund war than invest in peace.

Despite the growing ambition of the bloc, this year’s gathering revealed cracks in its foundation. Chinese President Xi Jinping’s absence - his first no-show at a BRICS summit - was noted as Premier Li Qiang represented China in his place. Russian President Vladimir Putin, still under an international arrest warrant due to the war in Ukraine, participated only via video link. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah al-Sisi also opted not to attend.

Russia avoided criticism in the final document, with Ukraine mentioned only once - and then solely to condemn recent Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory. The omission of broader commentary on the war highlighted the bloc’s internal divisions and its reluctance to challenge one of its founding members.

Meanwhile, US President Trump responded to the BRICS declaration with a direct warning. Posting on Truth Social, he threatened an additional 10% tariff on any country that aligns with BRICS policies seen as opposing US interests. “There will be no exceptions,” Trump wrote, reinforcing his hardline approach toward the bloc. He also restated his opposition to any BRICS move to create a shared currency aimed at challenging the US dollar’s global dominance, having previously threatened a 100% tariff in 2024 if such plans advanced.

BRICS - originally made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa - has expanded significantly. Last year, the bloc welcomed Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. It also introduced a new category of “strategic partners,” including Belarus, Cuba, and Vietnam. This expansion has brought new weight but also fresh complications, with analysts pointing to an increasingly diverse membership as a potential obstacle to cohesive action.

The Rio summit, though intended as a show of global ambition, reflected these tensions. Analysts suggest the restrained tone and focus on institutional reform may be a deliberate strategy to avoid drawing further attention from the Trump administration, which has shown an aggressive stance toward trade and geopolitical alliances challenging US influence.

With over half the world’s population now represented in its ranks, BRICS aims to reshape the international order. Yet the events in Brazil suggest that the path to becoming a unified counterweight to Western power remains uneven.