Shumen Businesses Seek Compensation After Black Panther Scare Drives Tourists Away

Restaurateurs and hoteliers operating in the Shumen Plateau area are demanding state compensation after business activity was severely disrupted due to the search for a black panther in the region. The entrepreneurs say the incident led to a significant decline in customer visits, resulting in financial losses.

Yuliy Dimitrov, who rents a tourism complex in the area, said on Nova TV that the disruption began on June 20, when the natural park was unexpectedly placed under tight police control and access was restricted. A predator of unknown origin - later identified in reports as a black panther - had allegedly been spotted, prompting a full ban on park visitors. According to Dimitrov, the business owners received no advance notice. “We found out what was happening through the media,” he said. “There are five of us running tourist facilities on the plateau, and no one gave us any instructions, even though most of us also operate hotels.”

The immediate concern, Dimitrov explained, was guest safety. Staff warned visitors to remain inside, and several pre-booked events, including weddings, faced the risk of cancellation. “There were a lot of nervous phone calls,” he said. “We’re grateful to the local authorities for stepping in and allowing the events to go ahead because people had already made payments, and insurance issues were on the line.” He added that approximately 50 families make a living from the businesses located on the plateau.

Dimitrov also noted that the enterprises in the area are highly dependent on seasonal weather conditions. “When it rains, people don’t come up here,” he said. “So when you lose days during the active season because of something like this, it hits hard.”

Source: Nova TV