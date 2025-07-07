Trump Slams Musk’s ‘America Party’ as a ‘Train Wreck’ and a Threat to U.S. Stability

U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out at Elon Musk’s latest political ambitions, branding the tech billionaire’s plan to form a new party “ridiculous” and calling Musk himself a “train wreck.” Speaking to reporters on July 6 before departing from Morristown aboard Air Force One, Trump dismissed the idea of a third party outright, insisting that such efforts have always failed in America’s political system.

“I think creating a third party is ridiculous,” Trump said, reaffirming his confidence in the Republican Party’s momentum. “We’ve had tremendous success with the Republican Party. The Democrats have completely lost their way, but it’s always been a two-party system. A third party just creates confusion.”

Trump’s criticism came just a day after Musk introduced the “America Party,” a political initiative that Musk says aims to “give you back your freedom” and serve as an alternative to both Republicans and Democrats. The announcement marked a major escalation in the growing rift between Musk and Trump, who until recently had maintained a high-profile alliance.

The split between the two grew increasingly visible in recent weeks. Musk, once a vocal supporter of Trump’s reelection campaign, had served in a prominent government position heading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). But relations soured following a string of disagreements, particularly over legislation.

Musk’s party launch came shortly after Trump signed into law the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” a sweeping tax and spending package that Musk had vocally opposed. The bill included provisions that directly undercut Musk’s business interests, particularly regarding electric vehicles.

Trump later doubled down in a post on Truth Social, describing third parties as agents of “disruption and chaos” and taking another swing at Musk personally. “I am saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely 'off the rails,' essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks,” he wrote.

He also linked Musk’s political shift to the repeal of federal electric vehicle mandates, which had been scrapped under the newly passed legislation. “It is a Great Bill,” Trump added, “but unfortunately for Elon, it eliminates the ridiculous Electric Vehicle (EV) Mandate, which would have forced everyone to buy an Electric Car in a short period of time. I’ve been strongly opposed to that from the very beginning.”

Musk, who led DOGE until May 30, played a pivotal role in dismantling long-standing U.S. aid institutions, including USAID - an agency that had directed substantial resources to Ukraine and other international partners.