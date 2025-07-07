Tensions and Tariffs Overshadow BRICS Summit Amid US Warnings and Middle East Crises
At their summit in Rio de Janeiro, BRICS leaders issued a sharp rebuke of rising global tariffs and recent military actions in the Middle East
U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out at Elon Musk’s latest political ambitions, branding the tech billionaire’s plan to form a new party “ridiculous” and calling Musk himself a “train wreck.” Speaking to reporters on July 6 before departing from Morristown aboard Air Force One, Trump dismissed the idea of a third party outright, insisting that such efforts have always failed in America’s political system.
“I think creating a third party is ridiculous,” Trump said, reaffirming his confidence in the Republican Party’s momentum. “We’ve had tremendous success with the Republican Party. The Democrats have completely lost their way, but it’s always been a two-party system. A third party just creates confusion.”
Trump’s criticism came just a day after Musk introduced the “America Party,” a political initiative that Musk says aims to “give you back your freedom” and serve as an alternative to both Republicans and Democrats. The announcement marked a major escalation in the growing rift between Musk and Trump, who until recently had maintained a high-profile alliance.
The split between the two grew increasingly visible in recent weeks. Musk, once a vocal supporter of Trump’s reelection campaign, had served in a prominent government position heading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). But relations soured following a string of disagreements, particularly over legislation.
Musk’s party launch came shortly after Trump signed into law the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” a sweeping tax and spending package that Musk had vocally opposed. The bill included provisions that directly undercut Musk’s business interests, particularly regarding electric vehicles.
Trump later doubled down in a post on Truth Social, describing third parties as agents of “disruption and chaos” and taking another swing at Musk personally. “I am saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely 'off the rails,' essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks,” he wrote.
He also linked Musk’s political shift to the repeal of federal electric vehicle mandates, which had been scrapped under the newly passed legislation. “It is a Great Bill,” Trump added, “but unfortunately for Elon, it eliminates the ridiculous Electric Vehicle (EV) Mandate, which would have forced everyone to buy an Electric Car in a short period of time. I’ve been strongly opposed to that from the very beginning.”
Musk, who led DOGE until May 30, played a pivotal role in dismantling long-standing U.S. aid institutions, including USAID - an agency that had directed substantial resources to Ukraine and other international partners.
Russia’s recently dismissed Transport Minister Roman Starovoit has reportedly died by suicide
Tsvetelina Penkova, Bulgarian MEP from the Socialists and Democrats group and secretary for international affairs of the Bulgarian Socialist Party, discussed Bulgaria's European trajectory
The return of compulsory military service is once again at the center of political debate in Europe, driven by heightened security concerns following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Danish MEP Niels Fuglsang, representing the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, described Bulgaria’s anticipated entry into the eurozone
Israel has carried out a wave of airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, hitting ports, a power facility, and the radar system of a ship previously seized by the rebel group
At their summit in Rio de Janeiro, BRICS leaders issued a sharp rebuke of rising global tariffs and recent military actions in the Middle East
Borderless Bulgaria: How Schengen Benefits Are Transforming Trade and Logistics
Bulgaria's Mortality Rate Remains Highest in Europe