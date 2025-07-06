In the village of Zaliznychne in Ukraine’s Odesa Oblast, the Bulgarian community stands as a symbol of resilience and unity amid war, Besarabian Front reports quoting the Youtube channel of Ukrainian media "Суспільне Одеса". The village, founded by Bulgarian settlers in 1861, remains deeply connected to its heritage, language, and customs. That legacy continues today, even as many residents take part in the country’s defense efforts.

Among them is Volodymyr, a Ukrainian soldier of Bulgarian origin who enlisted in the Armed Forces in 2022, five months into Russia’s full-scale invasion. He made the decision not out of ambition, but from a sense of duty - to protect his family and secure a future for his young son. At the time of his interview with journalist Anya Terzivets for "Суспільне Одеса", Volodymyr was undergoing rehabilitation. His path, like that of many others, has been shaped by the war.

His mother, Galina Biryukova, leads the Radost folk ensemble in the village and is a central figure in the local Bulgarian community. She describes Zaliznychne as a tight-knit place where different cultures live side by side. Bulgarians form the majority, but the village is also home to Albanians, Ukrainians, Moldovans, and Gagauz. Before the war, around 3,500 people lived there. Today, the number has fallen to around 2,300 - many have fled, while others, displaced by fighting in regions like Kherson and Mykolaiv, have moved in.

Zaliznychne has not been spared the human cost of war. Thirty-three locals are currently serving in the military, including Volodymyr and his uncle. Four have been killed, and four remain missing. Galina speaks with a quiet pride about her son’s transformation. War, she says, has made him more focused, stronger, more grown up.

Volodymyr talks about the camaraderie on the front lines. Ethnic divisions blur in the trenches - Ukrainians, Bulgarians, Gagauz, and Moldovans serve side by side. Each shipment of food sent from Zaliznychne is shared without question. When he comes home on leave, he always returns to the front with ten to fifteen boxes of homemade food, enough to lift the spirits of his fellow soldiers.

“I didn’t go to war because I wanted to,” he says. “I went because I had to. And now I need to see it through with dignity.” His words reflect not just personal determination, but the quiet resolve of a community that continues to defend the country it calls home.

The village of Zaliznychne, located in Ukraine’s Bolhrad Municipality, celebrated its 163rd anniversary on November 21st with a series of festive events, according to a post from the Bolhrad City Council on Facebook, BTA reported. The celebrations began on October 19 with a variety of sports competitions - including volleyball, football, checkers, chess, and table tennis - open to participants of all ages.

The anniversary program continued at the local House of Culture, where residents and guests gathered for an official ceremony. Among those in attendance were Bolhrad District Council head Mikhail Sadakliev, Bolhrad Mayor Sergey Dimitriev, and other municipal officials.

A moment of silence was held in honor of Ukrainian soldiers who lost their lives in the ongoing war, including three men from Zaliznychne. Earlier that day, an Alley of Honour was unveiled in memory of the fallen.

During the ceremony, Sadakliev, Dimitriev, and the head of the Zaliznychne village council addressed the crowd with messages calling for peace and unity among the residents. Several locals were presented with certificates and gifts as part of the occasion.

Following the official speeches, a cultural festival celebrating Ukrainian heritage was held, organized by the Centre for Culture and Recreation in partnership with the Bolhrad City Council.

The festivities concluded with a traditional Bulgarian horo - a chain dance - performed by villagers and guests. Zaliznychne was founded in 1861 by Bulgarian settlers from the Sliven region and the village of Kadakoy, now known as Sadievo.

Sources: