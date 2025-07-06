Sofia Commuters Face Changes as Stamboliyski Blvd. Shuts Down for Summer Works

From July 6 until September 12, 2025, traffic on Sofia's Aleksandar Stamboliyski Boulevard will be closed to vehicles between Bulina Livada Street and Vardar Boulevard, including the intersection of Aleksandar Stamboliyski and Vardar Boulevards. This closure is due to reconstruction works on the boulevard and railway, along with the construction of a major water supply system critical for the area.

Drivers are advised to use alternative routes via Naycho Tsanov Street in the Ilinden residential district and N. Mushanov Boulevard.

During this period, tram line 8 will be suspended. Tram line 10 will be rerouted from the Vitosha metro station along its current path to the Aleksandar Stamboliyski and Konstantin Velichkov Boulevards intersection, then turn right onto Konstantin Velichkov Boulevard, following tram line 3’s route to Zaharna Fabrika station in both directions.

Bus line 56 will follow a modified path toward the city center: from Malo Buchino along its usual route to Aleksandar Stamboliyski and Bulina Livada intersection, then right on Bulina Livada Street, left on Suhodolska Street, right on Vardar Boulevard, continuing via Vazkresenie Boulevard, turning right on Kuban Street and left on Suhodolska Street, returning to Malo Buchino. Existing stops along this route will remain in use.

Transport stop 0282, “Bul. Aleksandar Stamboliyski,” will be relocated 50 meters toward Vazkresenie Street and will continue to serve bus line 56.

Bus line 77 will be rerouted as follows:

Toward the central railway station: from Zapaden Park residential area along its usual route to the Vardar and Aleksandar Stamboliyski intersection, right on Aleksandar Stamboliyski Boulevard, left on Konstantin Velichkov Boulevard, continue via Todor Aleksandrov Boulevard, then right on Vardar Boulevard to the station.

Toward Zapaden Park: from the central railway station along the usual path to the intersection of Vardar and Todor Aleksandrov Boulevards, left onto Todor Aleksandrov, right onto Konstantin Velichkov (buses will drive on the roadway in the section leading to Aleksandar Stamboliyski Boulevard and enter the shared route at the intersection), and then right onto Vazkresenie Boulevard to Zapaden Park.

All existing stops along these modified routes will remain operational.

Temporary stops will be introduced to support the rerouted services:

On Aleksandar Stamboliyski Boulevard, 50 meters from the right turn off Vardar Boulevard toward the central railway station.

On Aleksandar Stamboliyski Boulevard, 50 meters from Aleko Turandzha Boulevard in the same direction.

On Aleksandar Stamboliyski Boulevard, 70 meters from Konstantin Velichkov Boulevard toward the central railway station.

On Todor Aleksandrov Boulevard, 40 meters from Konstantin Velichkov Boulevard toward Zapaden Park.

Two-way stops at the intersection of Todor Aleksandrov Boulevard and Hisarya Street, 20 meters from pedestrian crossings toward Vardar Boulevard and Konstantin Velichkov Boulevard.

To replace tram line 8, temporary bus line 8TM will operate from the Lyulin 5 residential area (the current tram terminus) via Dr. Petar Dertliev Boulevard, left onto Pancho Vladigerov Boulevard, right onto Tsaritsa Ioana Boulevard, continuing along General Asen Nikolov Street and Tarnovo Street, ending at Lyulin 8 (the terminus for bus line 42).

Buses on this line will serve all existing stops along the route. An additional stop toward Lyulin 5 will be added on Pancho Vladigerov Boulevard, 50 meters past Zahari Stoyanov Boulevard.

The usual routes of bus lines 72 and 77 will be restored in the area around the Zapaden Park residential complex terminal station.