Zelensky and Trump Pledge Air Defense Cooperation in 'Most Productive' Call Yet

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has described his July 4 phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump as “the best conversation in all this time.” In his evening address on July 5, Zelensky emphasized the importance of the discussion, calling it the most productive exchange he’s had with the American leader since the full-scale Russian invasion began.

The two presidents focused on Ukraine’s urgent need for air defense systems, particularly Patriot missiles. Zelensky thanked Trump for what he described as a clear willingness to assist, noting that the supply of Patriot systems is vital for defending against Russia’s growing use of ballistic missiles. According to Zelensky, several other strategic issues were also covered during the call and will be further addressed in upcoming meetings between their respective teams.

Earlier reports indicated that the conversation also touched on joint defense production, with Zelensky later confirming that U.S. support would not be limited to immediate air defense needs. The Ukrainian president announced a significant agreement between Ukraine’s Defense Ministry and a major U.S. defense firm that will see the delivery of hundreds of thousands of drones starting this year. These include interceptor drones - identified as a top priority for Ukraine’s military - which are expected to play a crucial role in countering Russian aerial attacks.

Zelensky highlighted the urgency of scaling up domestic drone manufacturing and training operators to maximize the use of incoming systems. The agreement, he said, reflects both sides’ shared commitment to boosting Ukraine’s defense capabilities in the face of relentless Russian strikes on civilian and energy infrastructure.

President Trump also commented on the July 4 call with Zelensky, characterizing it as “very strategic.” He acknowledged the worsening security situation in Ukraine following a fresh wave of Russian missile and drone attacks that have left hundreds of civilians dead or injured. Asked specifically about sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine, Trump responded, “Yeah, we might,” adding that “they’re going to need something because they’re being hit pretty hard.”

The U.S. president’s remarks followed his July 3 conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin - a call that Trump later described as deeply unsatisfying. “I’m very disappointed with the conversation I had today with President Putin,” he said while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One. “It just seems like he wants to go all the way and just keep killing people. It’s not good.”

Despite Trump’s stated desire to see the war end, he acknowledged that he could not guarantee success. “I don’t know. I can’t tell you whether or not that’s going to happen,” he said, though he did affirm that achieving peace remains a priority.

The Kremlin confirmed the Putin-Trump conversation focused on Ukraine, with Putin reportedly reaffirming Russia’s intention to pursue its goals. Trump, for his part, noted that the call failed to yield any progress on ending the war.

Trump’s administration has come under criticism for pausing key military assistance to Ukraine, including the delivery of Patriot systems and precision-guided munitions. Although Trump denied on July 3 that military aid had been suspended, the halt has caused visible concern in Kyiv.

Meanwhile, a growing number of voices in the U.S. are calling for a reversal of the pause. The editorial board of the New York Post - widely known as Trump’s favored newspaper - published a sharp rebuke of the administration’s current approach. The editorial linked Putin’s most recent large-scale attack on Kyiv directly to the perceived vacuum in U.S. support following Trump’s call for Russian restraint.

“Why, Mr. President, is your administration punishing Ukraine?” the editorial asked, criticizing what it called a policy of hesitation and abandonment. The Post argued that continued U.S. support for Ukraine is not only vital for European stability but also critical for American credibility worldwide. “If we let him succeed, if we help him succeed, it won’t just threaten Europe,” the paper warned. “It will tell China that our alliances are fickle.”

The editorial also rejected the idea that military aid to Ukraine runs counter to U.S. interests, stressing that “Putin understands only force” and that the fall of Ukraine would destabilize the world and weaken America’s position on the global stage.

In parallel with the developments between Washington and Kyiv, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte offered rare praise for Trump’s role in initiating dialogue with the Kremlin. In a July 5 interview with The New York Times, Rutte acknowledged that Trump was “the only one” able to break the initial stalemate and start direct talks with Putin, calling the effort necessary even if it has not yet produced results.

Rutte also painted a stark picture of the current Russian military buildup, warning that Moscow is ramping up ammunition production at a pace NATO cannot match. “They are now producing three times as much ammunition in three months as the whole of NATO is doing in a year,” he said, describing the situation as unsustainable.

The NATO chief dismissed Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s warnings about the alliance's defense spending, saying that Lavrov’s rhetoric only proves that NATO’s deterrence is working. “I’ve never taken him seriously,” Rutte added.

He emphasized that a secure Europe is essential for U.S. national security, especially given growing military activity in the Arctic and Atlantic. Rutte also welcomed increased European military aid to Ukraine, noting that EU states have pledged $35 billion in assistance this year alone, surpassing previous levels.

On the ongoing diplomatic efforts, Rutte confirmed that recent peace talks in Istanbul between Ukraine and Russia have yielded only limited outcomes, such as prisoner exchanges, due to Moscow’s hardline demands. He underlined the importance of keeping Ukraine well-armed to prevent further Russian advances until a viable peace deal becomes possible.

