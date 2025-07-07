Nighttime Horror in Razgrad: Car Slams Into Bistro, Leaves Three Dead

Three people were killed in the early hours of July 6 in Razgrad, when a 19-year-old driver crashed a car into a group sitting outside a local restaurant. The fatal incident occurred shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Grancharska Street, near the well-known Bistro Galaktik, also referred to by locals as “Zelenoto.”

The vehicle, a Toyota RAV4 registered to the young man’s father, veered off the road and struck a group of people in front of the establishment. The victims - three men aged 64, 62, and 58 - died at the scene. One of the deceased was a citizen of North Macedonia, permanently residing in Bulgaria.

Officers from the Traffic Police at the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs responded immediately to the report, which came in via the 112 emergency line. The driver, who lost control of the car under still unclear circumstances, was tested on-site for alcohol and drugs; both tests returned negative results. However, blood and urine samples were also collected for further chemical analysis to rule out substance use.

Authorities quickly launched a pre-trial investigation, and the Razgrad District Prosecutor’s Office was notified of the case. Later in the day, the prosecution confirmed that it would seek permanent detention for the driver.