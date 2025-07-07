Bulgaria Faces Scorching Heat Until Midweek, Followed by Sudden Temperature Drop and Storms

The heat across Bulgaria continues to intensify, with Sunday bringing even higher temperatures than the day before. A dangerous heat alert is active for the entire country, with most areas placed under a second-level warning. Morning lows will hover around 20°C, while daytime highs will range from 35°C to 40°C. In the capital Sofia, temperatures are expected to peak near 36°C.

In the afternoon, cumulus clouds will begin forming over the western mountainous regions, and isolated showers with thunder are possible, though not widespread. A light to moderate southeasterly wind will be present throughout the day.

Conditions along the Black Sea coast will also remain sunny and hot, particularly in the afternoon. A yellow warning (first degree) is in effect for the coastal regions. Maximum temperatures there will stay between 27°C and 30°C. The sea water will be warm - between 24°C and 26°C - with mild wave activity of 1 to 2 on the Beaufort scale. Winds from the southeast will remain light to moderate.

Mountain areas will enjoy mostly sunny skies as well. In the afternoon, cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds are expected over the western and central mountain ranges, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms. Winds will be moderate, blowing from the west-southwest. At 1200 meters elevation, temperatures will reach around 30°C; at 2000 meters, around 22°C.

The start of the new week will remain dry and very hot. Both Monday and Tuesday will bring clear skies and high temperatures, with minimal chance of afternoon rain. Daily maximums will rise further, reaching between 37°C and 42°C.

By Wednesday, a sharp shift in weather conditions is forecast. A strong northwesterly wind will bring in significantly cooler air. Towering storm clouds will develop rapidly, and many areas will experience rain, thunderstorms, and hail.

This drop in temperatures will first be felt in Western and Central Bulgaria. On Thursday, Eastern Bulgaria will also cool down, with fresh rounds of rain and thunderstorms likely in central and eastern regions.