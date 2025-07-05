Protesters Across Bulgaria Push Back Against Euro Adoption, Eye July 8 Decision

Demonstrations opposing the planned adoption of the euro took place in several Bulgarian cities today. Participants in the protests, held in defense of the national currency - the lev - called for a referendum and demanded the resignation of the current government. Motorcades and protest marches were organized in Sofia, Varna, Veliko Tarnovo, and Yambol, with additional gatherings reported in Pazardzhik, Burgas, Shumen, and Ruse.

In the capital, Sofia, the protest began at 7:00 p.m. in front of the National Assembly. Demonstrators blocked Tsar Osvoboditel Boulevard while chanting slogans in favor of the lev and waving Bulgarian flags. The protest march moved through Patriarch Evtimiy and Vitosha boulevards before returning to the starting point. A strong police presence was observed throughout the area to ensure order.

Varna witnessed its sixth consecutive weekend protest against the euro. People assembled at Independence Square before marching along the city’s main roads. The crowd, led in part by the nationalist "Revival" party, chanted patriotic songs and sang the national anthem. Participants expressed concerns that adopting the euro would degrade living standards and undermine Bulgaria’s economic sovereignty.

In Veliko Tarnovo, the city saw its fourth protest in a month and a half. Marchers walked along central streets and gathered in front of the Regional Administration building. MP Angel Yanchev addressed the crowd, insisting on a referendum to delay euro adoption, defend the lev, and force the government to step down. According to Yanchev, the introduction of the euro is proceeding unlawfully - without public consultation and under manipulated economic data. “The strength of a currency lies in its desirability and the trust it inspires,” he told supporters.

A protest motorcade was also held in Yambol, marking the second such action there in recent weeks. MP Nikola Dimitrov declared that protest actions and votes of no confidence would continue until the current government is ousted. He emphasized that the demands extend beyond currency issues and include calls for early elections. “Political instability might actually serve to safeguard the lev,” Dimitrov argued.

Similar demonstrations were reported in Pazardzhik, Burgas, Shumen, and Ruse. Organizers and supporters of the movement have stated that the protests will persist at least until July 8, when the EU’s Council for Economic and Financial Affairs (ECOFIN) is expected to cast its final vote on the roadmap for Bulgaria’s eurozone entry.