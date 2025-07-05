Bulgarian Star Grigor Dimitrov Reaches Wimbledon Last 16, Will Face World No.1 Sinner

Grigor Dimitrov advanced to the fourth round of Wimbledon after a straight-sets victory over Austria’s Sebastian Ofner. The Bulgarian tennis star, currently ranked 21st in the ATP standings, won the match 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(0), marking his 100th career win at a Grand Slam tournament.

Despite multiple weather interruptions due to persistent rain in London, Dimitrov stayed focused and composed. On Court No. 3, he broke Ofner’s serve early - first in the fourth game of the opening set, and again in the third game of the second. His serving was consistent throughout, and he didn’t allow the disruptions to impact his rhythm.

The third set proved to be more competitive, with both players exchanging breaks early on. The set eventually moved into a tiebreak, where Dimitrov dominated. He reeled off five straight points, including a powerful backhand winner into the corner for the fifth, followed by an error from Ofner and then an ace - his 15th of the match - to close it out. The encounter lasted just over two hours of actual play, not counting the delays. Dimitrov ended with 34 winners and only 13 unforced errors.

His win earned him £240,000 in prize money and 180 points in the ATP rankings.

Speaking after the match, Dimitrov acknowledged the conditions and the quality of his opponent. “It was windy, the conditions kept changing. Sebastian played a strong match. I’ve trained with him before, and I knew he’d punish any lapse in concentration,” he commented.

Up next for Dimitrov is a high-stakes clash with current world number one Jannik Sinner. The Italian progressed comfortably with a 6-1, 6-3, 6-1 win over Spain’s Pedro Martinez, who struggled physically during the match. Sinner has dropped only 17 games in total through the first three rounds.

Looking ahead, Dimitrov struck a calm but confident tone. “I’ve got Sinner next, and I’m excited for the challenge. I’m not going to approach it any differently than my other matches. I’ll stick to my routine, go out, and play my tennis,” he said.

Sinner holds a 4-1 record in head-to-head meetings with Dimitrov. Their last two encounters ended in the Italian’s favor, including a win at Roland Garros and a victory in the Miami Masters final last year. However, they have never faced each other on grass - something that adds an extra layer of intrigue to their upcoming fourth-round showdown.