Back to the Barracks? European Countries Debate Return of Compulsory Service

The return of compulsory military service is once again at the center of political debate in Europe, driven by heightened security concerns following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, growing tensions in the Middle East, and the renewed presence of Donald Trump in the White House. These developments have reignited discussions around defense preparedness across the EU, with many countries now reassessing how to staff their armed forces.

NATO countries recently committed to boosting defense spending to 5% of GDP, but military funding alone isn’t enough. Without sufficient personnel, readiness remains a challenge. This has brought the question of reinstating conscription back into mainstream political discourse. A recent survey by the European Council on Foreign Relations showed that in countries like France, Germany, and Poland, there is majority public support for the idea - though younger generations, particularly those aged 18 to 29 in Germany and Poland, are less enthusiastic.

While many EU countries phased out mandatory service after the Cold War, nine member states continue to enforce it: Austria, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Latvia, Lithuania, and Sweden. Each applies different terms - ranging from universal drafts to selective recruitment systems.

Croatia, which scrapped conscription in 2008, is now preparing to reintroduce basic military training in 2026. The two-month training will be compulsory, with alternatives like civil defense or community service available to those citing religious or ethical objections. Recruits will receive €1,100 monthly, have food and transport costs covered, retain their employment status during service, and benefit from hiring preferences in public institutions.

In Germany, the Bundeswehr aims to increase its ranks by at least 60,000 soldiers, sparking calls for reinstating military service. CDU leader Friedrich Merz recently declared the abolition of conscription a mistake and suggested it should return. However, under the coalition agreement with the Social Democrats, only voluntary service is currently permitted. The SPD, while under pressure, recently approved a measure allowing the state to track and register eligible men for service, while emphasizing all voluntary options must be exhausted first.

Portugal is also revisiting the topic. Although military service was abolished in 2004, the country still requires young citizens to attend National Defense Day, a one-day event tied to civic responsibilities like obtaining a passport or applying for public sector jobs. The armed forces continue to function through voluntary enlistment and fixed-term contracts. Supporters of conscription argue it enhances civic responsibility, while critics cite logistical hurdles and stress the need for a modern, professional army.

Bulgaria, a former heavyweight in the Warsaw Pact, transitioned to a fully professional army in 2008. Today, it faces a personnel shortfall of nearly 22%. Despite recent pay hikes, recruitment lags. Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov has mentioned possible limited compulsory training - focused on basic firearm skills - but stopped short of endorsing full conscription. However, if voluntary enlistment continues to falter, reintroducing the draft remains a possibility.

Romania, which ended conscription in 2007 upon joining NATO and the EU, legally retains the ability to reinstate it in wartime. Though online discussions about its return have grown since the start of the war in Ukraine, Romania’s defense ministry has dismissed such ideas, favoring volunteer reserves and improvements to recruitment channels.

In Poland, Prime Minister Donald Tusk has already voiced plans to bring back a form of service, targeting the involvement of 100,000 people per year. France, where military service was abolished in 1997, has seen a resurgence of the debate under President Emmanuel Macron. His administration is considering a sweeping overhaul of national service. A recent report estimates that reinstating universal service for both sexes would cost €15 billion annually.

Belgium, which ended conscription in 1993 but never outlawed it, has also revived discussion following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Although there’s no public momentum for reinstating the draft, and the country lacks the infrastructure to implement it, the government has announced a new voluntary one-year service. Starting in 2026, 18-year-olds will be invited to participate, with the first group capped at 500 and monthly pay set at around €2,000.

Meanwhile, several European countries remain firmly opposed to compulsory military service. Spain’s Defense Minister Margarita Robles made it clear that conscription is off the table, regardless of rising security threats. Slovenia also has no plans to return to the draft. Defense Minister Borut Sajović pointed out that conscription is not a universal solution, noting the varied experiences across the continent.

Slovakia has similarly rejected mandatory service. Prime Minister Robert Fico and other leaders are instead exploring incentives and reserve force reforms to tackle ongoing recruitment problems. Albania, which moved to a professional army in 2010, has shown no signs of reversing course. Ireland, which has never enforced conscription since gaining independence, maintains its stance against mandatory service.

The debate also intersects with gender. A 2023 study revealed that women make up just 13% of Europe’s military personnel. Only Sweden and Denmark currently require both men and women to serve. Denmark recently adopted a law to draft women beginning in 2026. Defense Minister Truls Lund Poulsen defended the move, saying it was necessary to ensure the country has enough people capable of national defense.