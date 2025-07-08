Refugee Pressure on Bulgarian-Turkish Border Drops Sharply

The number of refugees attempting to cross the Bulgarian-Turkish border has dropped significantly in the past two years, a trend attributed to enhanced security measures and increased European funding. During a joint visit to the border near the village of Golyam Dervent in Yambol Province, Austria’s Federal Minister of the Interior Gerhard Karner and Bulgaria’s Interior Minister Daniel Mitov observed the results of a reinforced border control strategy.

Minister Karner credited Austria’s diplomatic pressure on the European Commission for the substantial financial support allocated to Bulgaria’s border security efforts. He emphasized that the improvements - both in infrastructure and personnel - have had a noticeable impact: “We’re seeing a drastic decline in refugee pressure. The border is now better protected and more professionally managed.”

The two ministers reviewed a newly installed sensor system, part of a broader €85 million project (170 million leva) funded by the European Commission. The upgraded system is designed to detect and prevent illegal crossings more efficiently. Interior Minister Mitov noted that the initiative is scheduled for completion by the end of 2026 and underscored the importance of continued collaboration with Turkey, Greece, Romania, and other EU countries. He also called for sustained European Commission support for technical upgrades and long-term strategic border defense plans.

Chief Commissioner Anton Zlatanov, head of the Border Police Directorate, provided further context, explaining that most migrants currently intercepted at the border are from Afghanistan, Syria, and Morocco. He also noted an increase in severe medical cases among those detained: “We’re seeing more people in extremely poor condition - dehydrated and in need of urgent medical care. Our first priority is to save lives, and ambulances are constantly being called.”

The officials’ statements reflect a coordinated regional effort to curb illegal migration and manage humanitarian risks at one of the European Union’s most vulnerable external borders.