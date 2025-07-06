Pentagon Proposes Full Withdrawal of Iconic Ground-Attack Jet by 2026

World | July 6, 2025, Sunday // 10:25
Bulgaria: Pentagon Proposes Full Withdrawal of Iconic Ground-Attack Jet by 2026

The U.S. military is preparing to retire what has long been considered one of its most iconic and feared warplanes, marking a significant turning point in the history of American air power. A proposal by the Pentagon aims to remove from service an aircraft that, for decades, has stood as a symbol of U.S. air superiority and battlefield dominance.

The A-10 Thunderbolt II - commonly known as the Warthog - is slated to be fully retired by 2026. According to a report by DefenceNews, the U.S. Air Force has formally requested the decommissioning of all 162 A-10 attack aircraft as part of a broader restructuring plan that targets a total of 340 aircraft for removal. Initially, the fleet was expected to remain operational until the end of the decade, but strategic shifts and modernization goals have accelerated the timeline.

The A-10, revered for its rugged design and legendary effectiveness against armored targets, has served for over 40 years. Its hallmark weapon, the 30mm GAU-8 Avenger rotary cannon, made it particularly lethal against tanks and ground formations, earning it a fearsome reputation in conflicts from the Gulf War to Afghanistan. Despite its proven track record, the Warthog is being phased out in favor of newer, more versatile systems.

However, the A-10 isn't the only aircraft facing retirement. The Air Force plan includes the withdrawal of 62 F-16C and D multirole fighters, 21 F-15E Strike Eagles, and 13 F-15C and D models. Transport and support aircraft are also part of the drawdown, including 14 C-130H Hercules cargo planes and three EC-130H Compass Call electronic warfare aircraft. In addition, 14 KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refueling planes and 11 HH-60G Pave Hawk rescue helicopters are scheduled to leave service.

This large-scale reduction reflects a broader shift in U.S. defense priorities, focusing on future technologies and fifth-generation capabilities, as the military prepares for the challenges of modern warfare. The retirement of the A-10, in particular, signals the closing chapter of a machine that has defined ground-attack tactics for generations.

