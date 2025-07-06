Sofia Without Hot Water: Summer Maintenance Schedule Announced

Society | July 6, 2025, Sunday // 10:51
Bulgaria: Sofia Without Hot Water: Summer Maintenance Schedule Announced

"Toplofikatsiya Sofia" (Heating Systems Sofia) has begun its routine summer maintenance, which will lead to temporary suspension of hot water for residents across different neighborhoods in the capital. The company emphasized that the shutdowns will occur at various times throughout July and August, depending on the specific heating district.

The first area affected is Lyulin, where the preventive maintenance is already underway. Residents in the entire district will be without hot water until July 6. Next, the subscribers connected to the "Zemlyane" heating center will experience a suspension in service from July 21 to July 28.

Further scheduled outages include a planned shutdown of the Sofia TPP heating district between August 4 and 8, followed by a similar pause in the Sofia Iztok TPP zone from September 1 to 8. However, "Toplofikatsiya Sofia" notes that minor changes in the schedule may occur for these two districts, depending on the progress of the work.

The goal of the maintenance period is to perform the required technical inspections and to use the window for urgent repairs on weakened parts of the city's heating infrastructure. According to the company, performing such work during the regular heating season would lead to unplanned interruptions that could last longer than 48 hours, causing greater inconvenience.

Once the scheduled maintenance is completed in each heating district, the respective systems will be brought back into operation and hot water supply will be restored gradually.

