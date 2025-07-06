Sofia Without Hot Water: Summer Maintenance Schedule Announced

Sofia Commuters Face Changes as Stamboliyski Blvd. Shuts Down for Summer Works
From July 6 until September 12, 2025, traffic on Sofia's Aleksandar Stamboliyski Boulevard will be closed to vehicles between Bulina Livada Street and Vardar Boulevard
"Toplofikatsiya Sofia" (Heating Systems Sofia) has begun its routine summer maintenance, which will lead to temporary suspension of hot water for residents across different neighborhoods in the capital. The company emphasized that the shutdowns will occur at various times throughout July and August, depending on the specific heating district.
The first area affected is Lyulin, where the preventive maintenance is already underway. Residents in the entire district will be without hot water until July 6. Next, the subscribers connected to the "Zemlyane" heating center will experience a suspension in service from July 21 to July 28.
Further scheduled outages include a planned shutdown of the Sofia TPP heating district between August 4 and 8, followed by a similar pause in the Sofia Iztok TPP zone from September 1 to 8. However, "Toplofikatsiya Sofia" notes that minor changes in the schedule may occur for these two districts, depending on the progress of the work.
The goal of the maintenance period is to perform the required technical inspections and to use the window for urgent repairs on weakened parts of the city's heating infrastructure. According to the company, performing such work during the regular heating season would lead to unplanned interruptions that could last longer than 48 hours, causing greater inconvenience.
Once the scheduled maintenance is completed in each heating district, the respective systems will be brought back into operation and hot water supply will be restored gradually.
Gabriela Rumenova, founder of the consumer advocacy platform We, the Consumers, has urged the public to be cautious and informed in the period leading up to Bulgaria’s official adoption of the euro
Restaurateurs and hoteliers operating in the Shumen Plateau area are demanding state compensation after business activity was severely disrupted due to the search for a black panther in the region
A square in the heart of Paris will soon bear the names of Bulgarian-born artist Christo (Christo Vladimirov Javacheff) and his wife and creative partner Jeanne-Claude
The annual melting of snow and ice in the Swiss Alps has already reached a critical point
From July 6 until September 12, 2025, traffic on Sofia's Aleksandar Stamboliyski Boulevard will be closed to vehicles between Bulina Livada Street and Vardar Boulevard
Three people were killed in the early hours of July 6 in Razgrad, when a 19-year-old driver crashed a car into a group sitting outside a local restaurant
Borderless Bulgaria: How Schengen Benefits Are Transforming Trade and Logistics
Bulgaria's Mortality Rate Remains Highest in Europe