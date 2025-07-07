The 50 Best and Most Luxurious Restaurants on the Bulgarian Black Sea Coast in 2025

The Travel&Lifestyle magazine has released its annual ranking of the top 50 restaurants along the Bulgarian Black Sea coastline, as reported by Travel News. This selection reflects both customer feedback across platforms like Google, TripAdvisor and Facebook, as well as personal evaluations conducted by the magazine’s own journalists. Establishments operating under the all-inclusive model were excluded, as their services are not accessible to the general public.

The highest praise this year goes to Gourmet Restaurant Rombo, situated in Irakli, part of the Vaya Beach Resort. Headed by chef Noris Kasparyan, Rombo offers a refined culinary experience featuring dishes like lamb gyoza with fresh herbs and kimchi, smoked artichoke cream, Bulgarian oyster tartare, and a 32-day aged Black Angus beef tenderloin. A premium wine list complements the fine dining experience, making Rombo the standout for 2025.

Taking the second spot is Restaurant Villa Chinka, located in the resort St. St. Constantine and Helena. Known for its tasteful elegance, the restaurant is nestled in a secluded bay offering a stunning sea view. Villa Chinka combines fresh, seasonal Bulgarian products with Mediterranean influences, serving dishes that highlight the region’s seafood - turbot, sea bass, black cod, flounder - prepared with aromatic herbs and creative presentation.

The third place goes to Boca Grande in Sozopol, which immerses guests in a Spanish dining atmosphere. Praised for its exceptional cuisine, attentive service, and unique ambiance, Boca Grande offers specialties like paella, beluga caviar, and a carefully crafted chocolate dessert. Every detail is designed to deliver a memorable gourmet journey.

The top ten continues with Azahar in Sozopol at fourth place, followed by Boutique Fine Dining at BlackSeaRama Golf & Villas in Balchik. Sixth on the list is Thai Bar in Lozenets, offering a distinctive Asian touch. Noir by Green Life in Kavatsi and Nomad Oasis Resort in Lozenets secure the seventh and eighth positions respectively. At ninth is More Beach, another standout in St. St. Constantine and Helena. Rounding off the top ten is Gourmand Oasis Resort in Lozenets.

Other notable mentions include Geti at the Thracian Cliffs Golf & Beach Resort in Kavarna (11), the renowned Captain Cook in Varna (12), and The Bay, another gem in St. St. Constantine and Helena (13). PEPÈ by the sea in Sveti Vlas holds 14th place, and La Vista Restaurant in Nessebar comes in at 15.

Further down the ranking, visitors can find establishments such as Antique Well in Sozopol (16), Maison’s Premium in Burgas (17), and Za Zú Lounge & Restaurant in Sunny Beach (18). Cavo in Sozopol (19) and Onyx Beach Restaurant in Sveti Vlas (20) round out the top twenty.

The list continues with:

21. Levant Beach, Sveti Vlas

22. La Ferme, Burgas

23. Yacht Club By Petrus, Lozenets

24. Steak House, BlackSeaRama Golf & Villas, Balchik

25. Hacienda Beach, Lozenets

26. Amara Sugar, Sunny Beach

27. Olivo Restaurant, Thracian Cliffs Golf & Beach Resort, Kavarna

28. Alemagos Green Life Beach, Kavatsi

29. DJANNY, Sunny Beach

30. Simple Beach, Chernomorets

The following also earned their places:

31. Urania, Sozopol

32. Old Plane Tree, Varna Port

33. Galeon Dine and Wine, Sunny Beach

34. La Promesa, Balchik

35. Nemo, Varna Port

36. Kampai Restaurant, Varna

37. Pechkata, Varna

38. Castello di Kaliakra, Kavarna

39. Salvia Italian Lounge, St. St. Constantine and Helena

40. Clubhouse Bistro, BlackSeaRama Golf & Villas, Balchik

The final ten include:

41. Gloria Mar, St. Vlas

42. Tony GiGi, Nessebar

43. Red Canapé, Graffit Gallery Hotel, Varna

44. Neptune, Burgas

45. Argata Seafood Grill & Bar, Thracian Cliffs Golf & Beach Resort, Kavarna

46. Marché Restaurant, Varna

47. La Mer, Golden Sands

48. Lake Taverna, BlackSeaRama Golf & Villas, Balchik

49. Villa Burov - Restaurant Deluxe, Varna

50. Bamboo Beach Sozopol, Sozopol

According to the compilers, the best culinary destinations this season are concentrated in Sveti Vlas, Sozopol, Lozenets, and Varna. In contrast, Bulgaria's major resorts such as Sunny Beach and Golden Sands fall behind in the ranking, primarily due to their reliance on all-inclusive service models, which limits both access and quality in independent dining options.