Swiss Alps Hit Glacier Melt Threshold Alarmingly Early

The annual melting of snow and ice in the Swiss Alps has already reached a critical point, far earlier than usual. The benchmark moment - referred to as "glacier loss day" - signals that the snow accumulated over winter has completely disappeared. Any further melting from now until autumn will come directly at the expense of the glaciers themselves. This year, the threshold has been crossed unusually early, marking only the second-earliest date ever recorded, according to AFP and data from Glacier Monitoring in Switzerland (GLAMOS).

GLAMOS head Matthias Huss confirmed the development on social media, noting that Switzerland has now entered a phase where glacier melt is no longer offset by winter accumulation. Huss pointed out that June 2025 ranked as the second-warmest June on record in the country, following a winter that brought insufficient snowfall. The combination of these factors accelerated the seasonal melt.

“This marks a significant milestone - glacier loss day has arrived,” Huss wrote, underscoring the seriousness of the situation. “Any additional melting from now until October contributes directly to the shrinking of our glaciers.”

The only time the glacier loss threshold was reached earlier was in 2022 - a year marked by record-breaking heat - when it occurred on June 26. This comparison further highlights the escalating pressure on Switzerland’s roughly 1,400 glaciers, which are already retreating rapidly due to rising temperatures.

Experts expect a sharp decline in ice volume over the coming months due to the prolonged melt period. Huss warned that the implications are serious, stating clearly: “Expect significant ice loss due to the extended melting season.”

The retreat of Swiss glaciers began approximately 170 years ago. While initially gradual, the pace of melting has accelerated markedly in recent decades. The early arrival of this year’s glacier loss day serves as yet another stark indicator of the long-term trend of glacial decline in the Alps - one that scientists say is becoming more irreversible with each passing year.