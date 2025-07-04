'We Want Our Lev': Anti-Euro Protesters Storm the Bulgarian Parliament, Policeman Injured in the Clashes

Politics | July 4, 2025, Friday // 15:47
Bulgaria: 'We Want Our Lev': Anti-Euro Protesters Storm the Bulgarian Parliament, Policeman Injured in the Clashes

A protest against the adoption of the euro, organized by the “Bulgarian Lev” committee and supported by the “Revival” party, escalated into physical confrontations in central Sofia. Demonstrators gathered under slogans such as “We Want Our Lev, We Want Our Referendum” and “Blockade of the National Assembly for Resignation,” aiming to halt parliamentary proceedings during a no-confidence vote in the Zhelyazkov government.

Shortly after noon, protesters occupied both main entrances of the National Assembly. Chanting anti-government and anti-euro slogans - “Borissov, disgrace, resignation and prison,“No to the euro!” and “Mafia!” - they attempted to push past police barricades. The crowd demanded to “go inside and tell the MPs what we think of them,” while the organizers urged attendees to “take back the people’s building.

The most serious tension erupted following news that the government had survived the no-confidence vote. Protesters attempted to storm the service entrance at the back of the parliament building. In the melee, a police officer was knocked to the ground - his helmet removed, his gear kicked, and spat on by one of the demonstrators. Riot police reinforced their positions with shields and helmets, pushing the crowd away.

A separate incident occurred earlier, when a police officer collapsed due to heat and high blood pressure. Emergency medical services confirmed he was taken to the Interior Ministry’s Medical Institute. Another officer was assisted at the scene by a BNT news crew after falling ill. Officials said there was no immediate threat to his health.

Protesters also marched toward the Bulgarian National Television (BNT) headquarters on “San Stefano” Street, demanding live broadcast coverage. “We want airtime!” they chanted. Clashes briefly erupted again near the National Art Gallery, roughly 200 meters from BNT’s entrance, where gendarmerie officers prevented protesters from advancing.

One person was detained during the disturbances. Police presence around the “Triangle of Power” was significantly reinforced, with officers deployed from other regions. Traffic disruptions were reported, and access to several institutions, including the European Commission representation, was restricted.

The demonstration, backed by high-profile figures such as former judge Rumyana Chenalova, journalist Nedyalko Nedyalkov, and former BSP MP Strahil Angelov, also featured flags from the “Buditel” movement. Chenalova, who was later treated at Pirogov after reportedly being sprayed with pepper spray during a clash near Sofia Municipality, condemned the government and called for sovereignty to be reclaimed.

On June 28, Angelov declared the current government illegitimate and warned that the protests would no longer be peaceful if demands were ignored. “This is an occupied country,” he said, labeling the government “colonial viceroys.” Nedyalkov echoed that sentiment, vowing to build a “Town of the Lev” in central Sofia until the government resigned.

Later that night, the crowd moved from the Sofia Municipality to the “Triangle of Power,” burning an EU flag in protest. Police intervened to stop demonstrators from damaging the Ukrainian flag displayed on the city hall facade. Protesters were eventually pushed back toward the area near the St. Sophia Church, with further reports of pushing, scuffles, and the use of riot-control measures by law enforcement.

