New Discovery in Bulgaria: Sculpted Face Emerges from Roman-Era Tomb

A finely carved marble face has been unearthed in the Western Necropolis of Heraclea Sintica near the village of Rupite, where ongoing rescue excavations continue along the route of a new gas pipeline. The find was announced by Archaeologia Bulgarica, which described the work as a significant discovery.

The sculpted face was revealed during the exploration of a tomb that had been looted in antiquity. According to Prof. Dr. Lyudmil Vagalinski, who leads the archaeological team and represents NAIM-BAS, the face is likely part of a marble funerary relief portraying the deceased. He dates the artifact to the 1st or 2nd century AD.

Excavations have now reached a depth of four meters below the modern surface. The team suggests that further important discoveries are likely, urging the public to stay tuned for updates.

The site near Heraclea Sintica has already yielded several major finds in recent weeks. On June 25, archaeologists uncovered a terracotta goddess figure and gold jewelry. Just a day earlier, they documented a richly appointed double burial of a man and a woman, further underlining the significance of the area.