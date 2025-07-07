New Discovery in Bulgaria: Sculpted Face Emerges from Roman-Era Tomb

Bulgaria’s Revenue Agency Steps Up Checks on Coastal Businesses, Uncovers Over 90 Violations
The National Revenue Agency (NRA) has intensified inspections along Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast as part of its summer oversight campaign
A finely carved marble face has been unearthed in the Western Necropolis of Heraclea Sintica near the village of Rupite, where ongoing rescue excavations continue along the route of a new gas pipeline. The find was announced by Archaeologia Bulgarica, which described the work as a significant discovery.
The sculpted face was revealed during the exploration of a tomb that had been looted in antiquity. According to Prof. Dr. Lyudmil Vagalinski, who leads the archaeological team and represents NAIM-BAS, the face is likely part of a marble funerary relief portraying the deceased. He dates the artifact to the 1st or 2nd century AD.
Excavations have now reached a depth of four meters below the modern surface. The team suggests that further important discoveries are likely, urging the public to stay tuned for updates.
The site near Heraclea Sintica has already yielded several major finds in recent weeks. On June 25, archaeologists uncovered a terracotta goddess figure and gold jewelry. Just a day earlier, they documented a richly appointed double burial of a man and a woman, further underlining the significance of the area.
The Bulgarian government has allocated 2.2 million leva for archaeological research and conservation of historical sites, as part of the state budget implementation for 2025
A study published in volume 15 of the journal Antiquities (Антикот) has uncovered dozens of Bulgarian inscriptions found in Greek Orthodox monasteries in Jerusalem’s Old City
Archaeological excavations in the Kaleto district of the Bulgarian town of Lom, which concluded recently, uncovered significant Roman military remains dating back to the 1st century AD
A remarkable discovery has emerged in Varna, where construction work uncovered a well-preserved ancient statue
Archaeologists excavating the ancient city of Heraclea Sintica announced the discovery of a head believed to belong to a recently unearthed headless male statue
