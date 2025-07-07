New Discovery in Bulgaria: Sculpted Face Emerges from Roman-Era Tomb

Society » ARCHAEOLOGY | July 5, 2025, Saturday // 09:34
Bulgaria: New Discovery in Bulgaria: Sculpted Face Emerges from Roman-Era Tomb

A finely carved marble face has been unearthed in the Western Necropolis of Heraclea Sintica near the village of Rupite, where ongoing rescue excavations continue along the route of a new gas pipeline. The find was announced by Archaeologia Bulgarica, which described the work as a significant discovery.

The sculpted face was revealed during the exploration of a tomb that had been looted in antiquity. According to Prof. Dr. Lyudmil Vagalinski, who leads the archaeological team and represents NAIM-BAS, the face is likely part of a marble funerary relief portraying the deceased. He dates the artifact to the 1st or 2nd century AD.

Excavations have now reached a depth of four meters below the modern surface. The team suggests that further important discoveries are likely, urging the public to stay tuned for updates.

The site near Heraclea Sintica has already yielded several major finds in recent weeks. On June 25, archaeologists uncovered a terracotta goddess figure and gold jewelry. Just a day earlier, they documented a richly appointed double burial of a man and a woman, further underlining the significance of the area.

Archaeology » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Heraclea Sintica, Bulgaria, face, sculpted

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Revenue Agency Steps Up Checks on Coastal Businesses, Uncovers Over 90 Violations

The National Revenue Agency (NRA) has intensified inspections along Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast as part of its summer oversight campaign

Business » Tourism | July 7, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria Faces Another Dangerous Fire Season Due to Neglected Forests

The risk of forest fires remains high in Bulgaria this year

Society » Environment | July 6, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Protesters Across Bulgaria Push Back Against Euro Adoption, Eye July 8 Decision

Demonstrations opposing the planned adoption of the euro took place in several Bulgarian cities today

Politics | July 5, 2025, Saturday // 20:23

Bulgaria Sees Second-Highest House Price Surge in EU

Bulgaria registered the second-largest increase in housing prices among EU member states in the first quarter of 2025

Business » Properties | July 5, 2025, Saturday // 15:09

Weekend Heatwave: Bulgaria Faces Sunny Skies and Soaring Temperatures on July 5-6

On Saturday, Bulgaria will experience sunny and hot conditions with light easterly winds

Society » Environment | July 4, 2025, Friday // 16:14

Bulgarian Party Demands NRA Chief’s Resignation Over Inaccurate Food Price Data

The political party "Da, Bulgaria" (Yes, Bulgaria) has called for the resignation of Rumen Spetsov, Executive Director of the National Revenue Agency (NRA)

Politics | July 4, 2025, Friday // 15:19
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Archaeology

Bulgaria Allocates 2.2 Million Leva for Preservation of Key Archaeological Sites

The Bulgarian government has allocated 2.2 million leva for archaeological research and conservation of historical sites, as part of the state budget implementation for 2025

Society » Archaeology | April 26, 2025, Saturday // 11:35

Historic Bulgarian Inscriptions Found in Jerusalem's Greek Orthodox Monasteries

A study published in volume 15 of the journal Antiquities (Антикот) has uncovered dozens of Bulgarian inscriptions found in Greek Orthodox monasteries in Jerusalem’s Old City

Society » Archaeology | March 28, 2025, Friday // 08:45

Roman Military Remains Discovered in Bulgarian Town: Excavations Uncover 1st Century Defenses

Archaeological excavations in the Kaleto district of the Bulgarian town of Lom, which concluded recently, uncovered significant Roman military remains dating back to the 1st century AD

Society » Archaeology | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 11:00

Ancient Thrace and Its Treasures Highlighted in Major Getty Exhibition

The J.

Society » Archaeology | October 22, 2024, Tuesday // 18:23

Remarkable Archaeological Find in Bulgaria: Well-Preserved Statue Unearthed in Varna

A remarkable discovery has emerged in Varna, where construction work uncovered a well-preserved ancient statue

Society » Archaeology | October 16, 2024, Wednesday // 12:15

Ancient Statues in Heraclea Sintica: New Head Discovery Sparks Excitement

Archaeologists excavating the ancient city of Heraclea Sintica announced the discovery of a head believed to belong to a recently unearthed headless male statue

Society » Archaeology | September 24, 2024, Tuesday // 11:42
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria