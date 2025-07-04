Bulgarian Party Demands NRA Chief’s Resignation Over Inaccurate Food Price Data

Politics | July 4, 2025, Friday // 15:19
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Party Demands NRA Chief’s Resignation Over Inaccurate Food Price Data Rumen Spetsov

The political party "Da, Bulgaria" (Yes, Bulgaria) has called for the resignation of Rumen Spetsov, Executive Director of the National Revenue Agency (NRA), citing what they describe as misleading and incomplete information regarding food price increases in the country. The party also issued a demand for the NRA to gather and publish comprehensive, reliable pricing data within two weeks.

Bozhidar Bozhanov, co-chair of the party, criticized the recent data released by the NRA, calling it "useless" and lacking a clear methodology. He pointed out the absence of basic products like cheese and butter from the statistics, as well as missing data for several regions in Bulgaria. “It is absolutely scandalous to use such baseless information to create fear,” Bozhanov said during a parliamentary statement.

According to him, Spetsov has misled the public with unfounded claims, which is grounds for his resignation. When asked if the appointment of Spetsov - originally made by Asen Vassilev - creates a conflict with the party "We Continue the Change," Bozhanov rejected the notion of political lines being drawn over administrative accountability. He also noted that the current Finance Minister, Temenuzhka Petkova, has chosen to retain Spetsov in office.

Bozhanov also reminded that “Da, Bulgaria” has submitted several legislative proposals aimed at improving price transparency. These include requiring daily publication of prices and measures affecting taxes on consumer products and telecommunications services. He noted that Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov had recently acknowledged that the government had begun taking steps in this direction.

MP Martin Dimitrov, also from "Da, Bulgaria," expressed concern that the government is leaning toward left-leaning economic policies. He warned that introducing price caps - currently being considered by the Ministry of Agriculture - could result in inflationary outcomes similar to those seen in Romania, Croatia, and Hungary. Instead, he proposed “turbo competition,” under which major retailers would publish daily prices. These would be compiled and made available by either the Consumer Protection Commission or the Ministry of Economy, enabling consumers to make informed choices.

Dimitrov also criticized the current scope of the NRA’s price monitoring, noting that while alcoholic beverages like brandy and beer are included, essential food items such as cheese and butter remain excluded.

Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, prices, spetsov

