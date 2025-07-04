Fatal Stabbing Before Wedding in Bulgarian Village: Groom in Custody

A tragic altercation on the eve of a wedding left one man dead, two others injured, and the groom behind bars in the Bulgarian village of Byalo Pole, near Stara Zagora. The incident occurred Thursday night, shortly before 10 p.m., when police received an alert about an assault taking place in the village.

Officers responded to the call and discovered that a 23-year-old man, accompanied by a 61-year-old friend, had gone to collect his future bride from her home. What was supposed to be a pre-wedding tradition quickly turned violent when an argument broke out with the woman’s relatives. The situation escalated into a physical confrontation.

During the fight, the groom allegedly pulled out a knife and fatally stabbed a 29-year-old man, identified as a relative of the bride. The victim succumbed to his wounds while being transported to the hospital. Two other men, aged 27 and 53, sustained stab wounds but were treated and later discharged.

The 23-year-old suspect, intended to be married the following day, was taken into custody for up to 24 hours. A pre-trial investigation has been launched under the supervision of the District Prosecutor’s Office in Stara Zagora as authorities work to determine the full circumstances surrounding the deadly encounter.