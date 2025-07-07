Weekend Heatwave: Bulgaria Faces Sunny Skies and Soaring Temperatures on July 5-6

Photo: Stella Ivanova

On Saturday, Bulgaria will experience sunny and hot conditions with light easterly winds. Daytime temperatures are expected to range between 34°C and 39°C, with Sofia reaching around 34°C.

Along the coast, the weather will be mostly sunny, accompanied by light to moderate southeasterly winds. Temperatures will be between 27°C and 29°C, while sea temperatures will hover from 23°C to 25°C.

In the mountainous regions, skies will remain mostly clear with light to moderate northeasterly winds. Temperatures will reach approximately 30°C at 1,200 meters and drop to about 22°C at 2,000 meters.

Sunday will bring continued sunshine and even hotter weather, with temperatures rising further to a range of 36°C to 41°C.

