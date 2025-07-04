Bulgaria's Borissov Commits to Ukraine’s Reconstruction
Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, announced Bulgaria’s intention to participate in Ukraine’s reconstruction efforts
Dutch intelligence agencies have gathered clear evidence confirming Russia’s extensive use of chemical weapons in its ongoing war against Ukraine. This was confirmed by Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans and Peter Reesink, head of the country’s military intelligence, who spoke to Reuters about the findings.
Brekelmans warned that Russia’s deployment of chemical weapons is becoming increasingly routine, raising serious concerns. He called for stronger sanctions against Moscow to address this alarming trend. According to him, at least three Ukrainian soldiers have died due to chemical weapons, and over 2,500 others on the battlefield have reported symptoms consistent with chemical exposure.
Reesink added that their conclusions stem from independent intelligence gathered alongside foreign partners. He highlighted that there have been “thousands of instances” of chemical weapons usage, referencing Ukrainian data that lists about 9,000 such cases. The Dutch officials emphasized that this is not an isolated phenomenon but a systematic, large-scale program backed by the Russian military leadership.
The intelligence reveals that Russia is boosting its chemical weapons production capabilities, involving increased research efforts and recruitment of scientists focused on chemical warfare. Soldiers have been instructed in the use of toxic chemical agents, demonstrating a coordinated approach rather than sporadic frontline experiments.
Reesink described the use of chemical weapons by Russian forces as almost standard operating procedure. One example given is the use of chloropicrin - a choking agent banned under the Chemical Weapons Convention - which is reportedly deployed in improvised munitions such as light bulbs and bottles suspended from drones. Additionally, Russian forces have been modifying teargas munitions to deliver harmful chemicals.
Chloropicrin can cause severe irritation to skin, eyes, and the respiratory system, and if ingested, may lead to burns, nausea, vomiting, and breathing difficulties. The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) classifies it as a banned substance, enforcing compliance with the 1997 Chemical Weapons Convention.
The revelations follow earlier international actions, including U.S. sanctions justified in May 2024 after reports of Russian troops using chloropicrin against Ukrainian forces. In October, the UK also sanctioned several Russian entities linked to chemical weapons use in Ukraine.
The Dutch officials stressed the urgency of increasing pressure on Russia through additional sanctions and blocking its participation in international bodies like the OPCW’s Executive Council. Failure to expose and counter these activities risks allowing Russia to continue normalizing the use of banned chemical weapons in the conflict.
US President Donald Trump admitted that his recent phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin did not yield any progress toward ending the war in Ukraine
Explosions rocked Kyiv overnight as Russia unleashed a large-scale missile and drone assault on the capital and other parts of Ukraine
A Ukrainian strike on a Russian command post in the town of Korenevo, located in Russia's Kursk Oblast, has killed Major General Mikhail Gudkov
During the night of July 2-3, the city of Odesa came under attack from Russian drones, resulting in significant damage to civilian infrastructure and casualties
The United States has temporarily halted the delivery of several key weapons systems and munitions to Ukraine due to concerns over critically low domestic stockpiles
Explosions and fires broke out overnight between June 30 and July 1 in the Russian-occupied city of Luhansk
Borderless Bulgaria: How Schengen Benefits Are Transforming Trade and Logistics
Bulgaria's Mortality Rate Remains Highest in Europe