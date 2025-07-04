Russia’s Use of Chemical Weapons in Ukraine Confirmed

Dutch intelligence agencies have gathered clear evidence confirming Russia’s extensive use of chemical weapons in its ongoing war against Ukraine. This was confirmed by Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans and Peter Reesink, head of the country’s military intelligence, who spoke to Reuters about the findings.

Brekelmans warned that Russia’s deployment of chemical weapons is becoming increasingly routine, raising serious concerns. He called for stronger sanctions against Moscow to address this alarming trend. According to him, at least three Ukrainian soldiers have died due to chemical weapons, and over 2,500 others on the battlefield have reported symptoms consistent with chemical exposure.

Reesink added that their conclusions stem from independent intelligence gathered alongside foreign partners. He highlighted that there have been “thousands of instances” of chemical weapons usage, referencing Ukrainian data that lists about 9,000 such cases. The Dutch officials emphasized that this is not an isolated phenomenon but a systematic, large-scale program backed by the Russian military leadership.

The intelligence reveals that Russia is boosting its chemical weapons production capabilities, involving increased research efforts and recruitment of scientists focused on chemical warfare. Soldiers have been instructed in the use of toxic chemical agents, demonstrating a coordinated approach rather than sporadic frontline experiments.

Reesink described the use of chemical weapons by Russian forces as almost standard operating procedure. One example given is the use of chloropicrin - a choking agent banned under the Chemical Weapons Convention - which is reportedly deployed in improvised munitions such as light bulbs and bottles suspended from drones. Additionally, Russian forces have been modifying teargas munitions to deliver harmful chemicals.

Chloropicrin can cause severe irritation to skin, eyes, and the respiratory system, and if ingested, may lead to burns, nausea, vomiting, and breathing difficulties. The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) classifies it as a banned substance, enforcing compliance with the 1997 Chemical Weapons Convention.

The revelations follow earlier international actions, including U.S. sanctions justified in May 2024 after reports of Russian troops using chloropicrin against Ukrainian forces. In October, the UK also sanctioned several Russian entities linked to chemical weapons use in Ukraine.

The Dutch officials stressed the urgency of increasing pressure on Russia through additional sanctions and blocking its participation in international bodies like the OPCW’s Executive Council. Failure to expose and counter these activities risks allowing Russia to continue normalizing the use of banned chemical weapons in the conflict.