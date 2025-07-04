Bulgarian Government Urges Calm Ahead of Euro Transition, Warns Against Panic Currency Exchange

The Bulgarian government has issued a clear call against any spontaneous panic exchange of levs into euros ahead of the planned euro introduction. Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, speaking during a parliamentary session, emphasized that appropriate measures are in place to ensure the security and smooth functioning of currency exchange points, including post offices and branches in smaller communities.

Zhelyazkov urged citizens to approach currency exchange rationally and avoid carrying large amounts of cash, warning that criminal groups could exploit any sudden surge in demand. He stressed that there is no urgent need to exchange levs immediately or in large sums, either now or after the euro becomes the official currency on January 1, 2026.

In addition, the government is preparing a public platform that will track and display minimum and maximum prices for various goods and services. Enterprises will be required to update this information twice weekly, giving consumers transparency on pricing trends. The platform will cover a broad range of items beyond the standard consumer basket, offering general pricing bands rather than detailed listings for every product variant.

Addressing recent price spikes on some products, Zhelyazkov explained that these are largely strategic moves by companies testing market limits, rather than direct consequences of the currency switch. He also clarified that the euro itself is a neutral unit of value and does not inherently cause price fluctuations, which are instead driven by a combination of internal business decisions and external economic factors.

Further underlining his caution against panic, the Prime Minister reminded citizens that the exchange of levs for euros will be open indefinitely and available at all commercial banks and post office branches. For the first six months, this service will be free of charge at the fixed exchange rate. He advised the public to reserve currency exchanges for when they genuinely need euros, especially after the initial month of transition.

Zhelyazkov noted that lev cash savings can be safely deposited into banks, where they will automatically convert into euros. He warned that rushed spending fueled by panic could flood the market with excess cash, potentially triggering unnecessary economic disturbances. The message was clear: responsible and measured financial behavior is essential to maintaining economic stability during the currency transition.