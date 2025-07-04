Bulgarian 'Revival' Supporters Camp Outside Presidency, Demand Referendum on Euro

Politics | July 4, 2025, Friday // 13:05
Bulgaria: Bulgarian 'Revival' Supporters Camp Outside Presidency, Demand Referendum on Euro

Supporters of the “Revival” party have established a tent camp in front of the presidency, occupying the shaded area near the fountain within what is known as the “triangle of power,” BGNES reports. Their demonstration opposes Bulgaria’s planned adoption of the euro and calls for a referendum on the issue.

The tents display posters with slogans written in English, drawing attention while the parliament prepares to vote on the third motion of no confidence against the cabinet of Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov. This time, the opposition, led by “Revival,” is challenging the government’s financial policies.


@BGNES

As of midday, the situation remained peaceful, with no disruption to traffic in central Sofia.

This marks the third no-confidence vote aimed at the “Zhelyazkov” government. Previous attempts, targeting failures in foreign policy and anti-corruption efforts, were both unsuccessful.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Revival, protest, euro

Related Articles:

'We Want Our Lev': Anti-Euro Protesters Storm the Bulgarian Parliament, Policeman Injured in the Clashes

A protest against the adoption of the euro, organized by the “Bulgarian Lev” committee and supported by the “Revival” party, escalated into physical confrontations in central Sofia

Politics | July 4, 2025, Friday // 15:47

Bulgarian Government Urges Calm Ahead of Euro Transition, Warns Against Panic Currency Exchange

The Bulgarian government has issued a clear call against any spontaneous panic exchange of levs into euros ahead of the planned euro introduction

Politics | July 4, 2025, Friday // 12:40

Nationwide Protest in Serbia: Belgrade, Novi Sad, Nis Brought to Standstill

A full blockade of several major Serbian cities was launched on the morning of July 4 in protest against police violence

World » Southeast Europe | July 4, 2025, Friday // 10:29

Pension Funds in Bulgaria to Be Converted into Euro at Official Rate, No Loss or Action Required by Citizens

Bulgaria’s transition to the euro, planned for January 1, 2026, will include the automatic conversion of personal savings held in the second and third pension pillars

Society | July 3, 2025, Thursday // 08:42

No Vote, No Referendum: Bulgarian Parliament Blocks Lev-Until-2043 Proposal Again

The third attempt to organize a national referendum on delaying the introduction of the euro in Bulgaria failed once again

Politics | July 2, 2025, Wednesday // 19:06

How Bulgaria’s Property Market Could Shift After the Euro Adoption

How will Bulgaria’s property market evolve after the switch to the euro? This question concerns homeowners, investors, and prospective buyers alike.

Business » Properties | July 2, 2025, Wednesday // 18:38
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Transport Minister Declares Crisis Over Broken ACs in Bulgarian Trains

A crisis headquarters has been formed by order of Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Grozdan Karadjov to investigate the persistent failures of air conditioning systems in Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) passenger carriages

Politics | July 5, 2025, Saturday // 09:48

Bulgarian Journalist Slams Macedonian Regime: 'This Is Not a Democracy'

Bulgarian journalist Lyubcho Neshkov offered a pointed analysis of North Macedonia’s political landscape

Politics | July 5, 2025, Saturday // 09:21

'We Want Our Lev': Anti-Euro Protesters Storm the Bulgarian Parliament, Policeman Injured in the Clashes

A protest against the adoption of the euro, organized by the “Bulgarian Lev” committee and supported by the “Revival” party, escalated into physical confrontations in central Sofia

Politics | July 4, 2025, Friday // 15:47

Bulgarian Party Demands NRA Chief’s Resignation Over Inaccurate Food Price Data

The political party "Da, Bulgaria" (Yes, Bulgaria) has called for the resignation of Rumen Spetsov, Executive Director of the National Revenue Agency (NRA)

Politics | July 4, 2025, Friday // 15:19

Bulgaria’s Government Survives Third No-Confidence Vote Over Fiscal Policy

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov’s cabinet has once again survived a no-confidence vote in the Bulgarian parliament

Politics | July 4, 2025, Friday // 14:26

Bulgarian Government Urges Calm Ahead of Euro Transition, Warns Against Panic Currency Exchange

The Bulgarian government has issued a clear call against any spontaneous panic exchange of levs into euros ahead of the planned euro introduction

Politics | July 4, 2025, Friday // 12:40
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria