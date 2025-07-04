Bulgarian 'Revival' Supporters Camp Outside Presidency, Demand Referendum on Euro

Supporters of the “Revival” party have established a tent camp in front of the presidency, occupying the shaded area near the fountain within what is known as the “triangle of power,” BGNES reports. Their demonstration opposes Bulgaria’s planned adoption of the euro and calls for a referendum on the issue.

The tents display posters with slogans written in English, drawing attention while the parliament prepares to vote on the third motion of no confidence against the cabinet of Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov. This time, the opposition, led by “Revival,” is challenging the government’s financial policies.



@BGNES

As of midday, the situation remained peaceful, with no disruption to traffic in central Sofia.

This marks the third no-confidence vote aimed at the “Zhelyazkov” government. Previous attempts, targeting failures in foreign policy and anti-corruption efforts, were both unsuccessful.