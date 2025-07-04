Bulgaria's Borissov Commits to Ukraine’s Reconstruction

Politics | July 4, 2025, Friday // 12:18
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Borissov Commits to Ukraine’s Reconstruction @Facebook

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, announced Bulgaria’s intention to participate in Ukraine’s reconstruction efforts. During a meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador to Bulgaria, Olesya Ilashchuk, Borissov emphasized that Bulgaria is ready to contribute to key sectors such as energy, trade, and infrastructure in support of Ukraine.

The discussion also covered the ongoing military operations in Ukraine, with Borissov reaffirming Bulgaria’s firm backing of Ukraine’s European integration aspirations. He stressed that Bulgaria remains steadfast in supporting Ukraine’s path toward a European future.

Separately, recent reports indicate that Ukraine faces immense reconstruction challenges following widespread damage caused by the war, with international partners pledging billions in aid. The European Union has launched initiatives aimed at rebuilding critical infrastructure, restoring energy supplies, and revitalizing the economy, highlighting the importance of coordinated support from member states, including Bulgaria, in these efforts.

In the meantime, Kyiv was struck by a major Russian missile and drone assault, one of the fiercest in recent weeks, beginning on July 3 and continuing into early July 4, injuring at least 23 people - including a 10-year-old girl - with 14 hospitalized. The attacks, involving numerous Shahed drones and ballistic missiles including a Kinzhal launched by a MiG-31K, caused explosions across multiple districts, igniting fires in residential, commercial, and public buildings, damaging a medical facility and railway infrastructure, and forcing residents to keep windows closed due to hazardous air pollution.

While most threats were intercepted, some strikes penetrated defenses, scattering debris widely. Similar drone strikes injured two people and damaged property in Poltava, with other cities also targeted. This barrage follows a deadly June 17 assault and came hours after a phone call where Putin reaffirmed Russia’s war aims to Trump, despite Western ceasefire appeals. Amid escalating attacks aimed at weakening air defenses and terrorizing civilians, Kyiv faces growing difficulties as the U.S. has paused shipments of key military aid, raising concerns over Ukraine’s capacity to defend itself.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Borissov, Bulgaria, Ukraine, reconstruction

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Revenue Agency Steps Up Checks on Coastal Businesses, Uncovers Over 90 Violations

The National Revenue Agency (NRA) has intensified inspections along Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast as part of its summer oversight campaign

Business » Tourism | July 7, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria Faces Another Dangerous Fire Season Due to Neglected Forests

The risk of forest fires remains high in Bulgaria this year

Society » Environment | July 6, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria Sees Second-Highest House Price Surge in EU

Bulgaria registered the second-largest increase in housing prices among EU member states in the first quarter of 2025

Business » Properties | July 5, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

New Discovery in Bulgaria: Sculpted Face Emerges from Roman-Era Tomb

A finely carved marble face has been unearthed in the Western Necropolis of Heraclea Sintica near the village of Rupite

Society » Archaeology | July 5, 2025, Saturday // 09:34

Weekend Heatwave: Bulgaria Faces Sunny Skies and Soaring Temperatures on July 5-6

On Saturday, Bulgaria will experience sunny and hot conditions with light easterly winds

Society » Environment | July 4, 2025, Friday // 16:14

Bulgarian Party Demands NRA Chief’s Resignation Over Inaccurate Food Price Data

The political party "Da, Bulgaria" (Yes, Bulgaria) has called for the resignation of Rumen Spetsov, Executive Director of the National Revenue Agency (NRA)

Politics | July 4, 2025, Friday // 15:19
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Transport Minister Declares Crisis Over Broken ACs in Bulgarian Trains

A crisis headquarters has been formed by order of Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Grozdan Karadjov to investigate the persistent failures of air conditioning systems in Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) passenger carriages

Politics | July 5, 2025, Saturday // 09:48

Bulgarian Journalist Slams Macedonian Regime: 'This Is Not a Democracy'

Bulgarian journalist Lyubcho Neshkov offered a pointed analysis of North Macedonia’s political landscape

Politics | July 5, 2025, Saturday // 09:21

'We Want Our Lev': Anti-Euro Protesters Storm the Bulgarian Parliament, Policeman Injured in the Clashes

A protest against the adoption of the euro, organized by the “Bulgarian Lev” committee and supported by the “Revival” party, escalated into physical confrontations in central Sofia

Politics | July 4, 2025, Friday // 15:47

Bulgarian Party Demands NRA Chief’s Resignation Over Inaccurate Food Price Data

The political party "Da, Bulgaria" (Yes, Bulgaria) has called for the resignation of Rumen Spetsov, Executive Director of the National Revenue Agency (NRA)

Politics | July 4, 2025, Friday // 15:19

Bulgaria’s Government Survives Third No-Confidence Vote Over Fiscal Policy

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov’s cabinet has once again survived a no-confidence vote in the Bulgarian parliament

Politics | July 4, 2025, Friday // 14:26

Bulgarian 'Revival' Supporters Camp Outside Presidency, Demand Referendum on Euro

Supporters of the “Revival” party have established a tent camp in front of the presidency, occupying the shaded area near the fountain within what is known as the “triangle of power”

Politics | July 4, 2025, Friday // 13:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria