Bulgaria's Borissov Commits to Ukraine’s Reconstruction

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, announced Bulgaria’s intention to participate in Ukraine’s reconstruction efforts. During a meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador to Bulgaria, Olesya Ilashchuk, Borissov emphasized that Bulgaria is ready to contribute to key sectors such as energy, trade, and infrastructure in support of Ukraine.

The discussion also covered the ongoing military operations in Ukraine, with Borissov reaffirming Bulgaria’s firm backing of Ukraine’s European integration aspirations. He stressed that Bulgaria remains steadfast in supporting Ukraine’s path toward a European future.

Separately, recent reports indicate that Ukraine faces immense reconstruction challenges following widespread damage caused by the war, with international partners pledging billions in aid. The European Union has launched initiatives aimed at rebuilding critical infrastructure, restoring energy supplies, and revitalizing the economy, highlighting the importance of coordinated support from member states, including Bulgaria, in these efforts.

In the meantime, Kyiv was struck by a major Russian missile and drone assault, one of the fiercest in recent weeks, beginning on July 3 and continuing into early July 4, injuring at least 23 people - including a 10-year-old girl - with 14 hospitalized. The attacks, involving numerous Shahed drones and ballistic missiles including a Kinzhal launched by a MiG-31K, caused explosions across multiple districts, igniting fires in residential, commercial, and public buildings, damaging a medical facility and railway infrastructure, and forcing residents to keep windows closed due to hazardous air pollution.

While most threats were intercepted, some strikes penetrated defenses, scattering debris widely. Similar drone strikes injured two people and damaged property in Poltava, with other cities also targeted. This barrage follows a deadly June 17 assault and came hours after a phone call where Putin reaffirmed Russia’s war aims to Trump, despite Western ceasefire appeals. Amid escalating attacks aimed at weakening air defenses and terrorizing civilians, Kyiv faces growing difficulties as the U.S. has paused shipments of key military aid, raising concerns over Ukraine’s capacity to defend itself.