Politics | July 5, 2025, Saturday // 09:21
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Journalist Slams Macedonian Regime: 'This Is Not a Democracy'

Bulgarian journalist Lyubcho Neshkov offered a pointed analysis of North Macedonia’s political landscape during a Nova TV interview. He described the controversy over the European Parliament’s draft report on Macedonian identity as a distraction from deeper systemic issues. Highlighting that the word “corruption” appears 15 times in the report, Neshkov stressed that the core challenges lie in widespread corruption, the influence of the “Serbian world,” Chinese investments, and Hungarian interference. He emphasized that the true problems are the absence of rule of law, limited media freedom, and stalled reforms.

Neshkov also addressed Bulgaria’s role in the situation, assigning his country about 40% responsibility but noting that access to North Macedonia is controlled externally. He pointed out that journalists must obtain special permission to work there, calling the political environment less a democracy and more a regime.

According to Neshkov, North Macedonia’s government remains under external influence, with policies from former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski continuing through different methods. He claimed Bulgarian investments face obstruction and that efforts to promote freedom of speech are met with resistance. Neshkov further warned about rising radicalization, citing protests in Belgrade by supporters of war criminal Radovan Karadzic, which he called a dangerous project targeting anyone perceived as different.

When asked about the desire for European integration, Neshkov was clear that while society supports it, politicians do not. He referenced silent marches in Kocani, where hundreds walk with portraits of children lost in a recent tragedy - so-called “marches of angels” - yet the regime remains unmoved, actively pushing away those seeking normality.

Concluding his remarks, the journalist appealed to the European Union to exercise caution regarding its expansion, warning that individuals serving foreign geopolitical interests should not be allowed to lead the integration process.

