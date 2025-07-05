Refugee Pressure on Bulgarian-Turkish Border Drops Sharply
The number of refugees attempting to cross the Bulgarian-Turkish border has dropped significantly in the past two years
Bulgarian journalist Lyubcho Neshkov offered a pointed analysis of North Macedonia’s political landscape during a Nova TV interview. He described the controversy over the European Parliament’s draft report on Macedonian identity as a distraction from deeper systemic issues. Highlighting that the word “corruption” appears 15 times in the report, Neshkov stressed that the core challenges lie in widespread corruption, the influence of the “Serbian world,” Chinese investments, and Hungarian interference. He emphasized that the true problems are the absence of rule of law, limited media freedom, and stalled reforms.
Neshkov also addressed Bulgaria’s role in the situation, assigning his country about 40% responsibility but noting that access to North Macedonia is controlled externally. He pointed out that journalists must obtain special permission to work there, calling the political environment less a democracy and more a regime.
According to Neshkov, North Macedonia’s government remains under external influence, with policies from former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski continuing through different methods. He claimed Bulgarian investments face obstruction and that efforts to promote freedom of speech are met with resistance. Neshkov further warned about rising radicalization, citing protests in Belgrade by supporters of war criminal Radovan Karadzic, which he called a dangerous project targeting anyone perceived as different.
When asked about the desire for European integration, Neshkov was clear that while society supports it, politicians do not. He referenced silent marches in Kocani, where hundreds walk with portraits of children lost in a recent tragedy - so-called “marches of angels” - yet the regime remains unmoved, actively pushing away those seeking normality.
Concluding his remarks, the journalist appealed to the European Union to exercise caution regarding its expansion, warning that individuals serving foreign geopolitical interests should not be allowed to lead the integration process.
Demonstrations opposing the planned adoption of the euro took place in several Bulgarian cities today
A crisis headquarters has been formed by order of Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Grozdan Karadjov to investigate the persistent failures of air conditioning systems in Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) passenger carriages
A protest against the adoption of the euro, organized by the “Bulgarian Lev” committee and supported by the “Revival” party, escalated into physical confrontations in central Sofia
The political party "Da, Bulgaria" (Yes, Bulgaria) has called for the resignation of Rumen Spetsov, Executive Director of the National Revenue Agency (NRA)
Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov’s cabinet has once again survived a no-confidence vote in the Bulgarian parliament
Supporters of the “Revival” party have established a tent camp in front of the presidency, occupying the shaded area near the fountain within what is known as the “triangle of power”
Borderless Bulgaria: How Schengen Benefits Are Transforming Trade and Logistics
Bulgaria's Mortality Rate Remains Highest in Europe