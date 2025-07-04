Bulgarian President Marks US Independence Day with Call for Deeper Bilateral Cooperation

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev expressed confidence that the allied relationship between Bulgaria and the United States will continue to strengthen, benefiting both nations through shared interests and a mutual commitment to global peace and security. His message was conveyed in a congratulatory letter to U.S. President Donald Trump on the occasion of America’s Independence Day on July 4, wishing him and the American people health and success.

In his letter, Radev highlighted the positive trajectory of the strategic partnership between the two countries, emphasizing his expectation that productive cooperation will persist across key sectors. He identified several priority areas for collaboration, including enhancing bilateral trade and investment, advancing joint efforts in security and defense, and fostering progress in energy, cutting-edge technologies, artificial intelligence, and people-to-people exchanges.

The Bulgarian president also underscored the importance of achieving tangible progress on significant issues shared by both countries, particularly the inclusion of Bulgaria in the U.S. Visa Waiver Program. He noted that this step would provide fresh momentum to the strategic dialogue between Bulgaria and the United States, creating benefits for both sides.