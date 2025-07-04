Bulgarian President Marks US Independence Day with Call for Deeper Bilateral Cooperation

Bulgaria’s Revenue Agency Steps Up Checks on Coastal Businesses, Uncovers Over 90 Violations
The National Revenue Agency (NRA) has intensified inspections along Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast as part of its summer oversight campaign
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev expressed confidence that the allied relationship between Bulgaria and the United States will continue to strengthen, benefiting both nations through shared interests and a mutual commitment to global peace and security. His message was conveyed in a congratulatory letter to U.S. President Donald Trump on the occasion of America’s Independence Day on July 4, wishing him and the American people health and success.
In his letter, Radev highlighted the positive trajectory of the strategic partnership between the two countries, emphasizing his expectation that productive cooperation will persist across key sectors. He identified several priority areas for collaboration, including enhancing bilateral trade and investment, advancing joint efforts in security and defense, and fostering progress in energy, cutting-edge technologies, artificial intelligence, and people-to-people exchanges.
The Bulgarian president also underscored the importance of achieving tangible progress on significant issues shared by both countries, particularly the inclusion of Bulgaria in the U.S. Visa Waiver Program. He noted that this step would provide fresh momentum to the strategic dialogue between Bulgaria and the United States, creating benefits for both sides.
A crisis headquarters has been formed by order of Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Grozdan Karadjov to investigate the persistent failures of air conditioning systems in Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) passenger carriages
Bulgarian journalist Lyubcho Neshkov offered a pointed analysis of North Macedonia’s political landscape
A protest against the adoption of the euro, organized by the “Bulgarian Lev” committee and supported by the “Revival” party, escalated into physical confrontations in central Sofia
The political party "Da, Bulgaria" (Yes, Bulgaria) has called for the resignation of Rumen Spetsov, Executive Director of the National Revenue Agency (NRA)
Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov’s cabinet has once again survived a no-confidence vote in the Bulgarian parliament
Supporters of the “Revival” party have established a tent camp in front of the presidency, occupying the shaded area near the fountain within what is known as the “triangle of power”
Borderless Bulgaria: How Schengen Benefits Are Transforming Trade and Logistics
Bulgaria's Mortality Rate Remains Highest in Europe