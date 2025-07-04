North Macedonia's President Calls for EU Reforms Amid Controversy Over Macedonian Identity

North Macedonia’s President Gordana Siljanovska responded to the upcoming European Parliament (EP) vote on the country’s EU progress report, due on July 8, stating that “nothing has been decided, everything is possible,” as reported by BTA. The debate centers on amendments proposed by the EP’s three largest political groups - the EPP, Socialists, and Liberals - to remove mentions of “Macedonian identity” and “Macedonian language” from the draft report. This development quickly became a major topic within North Macedonia.

In an interview with Channel 5, Siljanovska criticized the proposed changes, saying they reveal the stance of many MEPs and lack any true European or democratic spirit. She pointed out that the rapporteur for North Macedonia in the EP, Austrian MEP Thomas Weitz, intentionally included references to the Macedonian language and identity to reflect the EU’s founding principles and respect for equality. Siljanovska argued that no political force from North Macedonia demanded explicit recognition of a “centuries-old Macedonian identity and language” but that the wording was meant to highlight that a modern identity presupposes historical roots.

She referenced recent developments in Germany and Bulgaria to underline ongoing disputes over Macedonian identity. The Bundestag had passed a resolution on the Macedonian language and identity, and Weitz emphasized these points because they are contested. Siljanovska stressed that although the Friendship and Good Neighbour Treaty between Bulgaria and North Macedonia was signed in both countries’ official languages, this does not erase the longstanding cultural and linguistic distinctions. She also cited recommendations from the Venice Commission and the Commissioner for Minorities urging Bulgaria to amend its constitution to guarantee minority rights - an issue she sees as emblematic of the EU’s double standards and democratic deficit.

Highlighting the EU’s broader challenges, Siljanovska called for reforms, describing the Union as facing “a serious problem.” She also noted that North Macedonia’s constitutional amendment proposal - intended to take effect after EU accession and designed to guarantee minority inclusion without provoking Bulgarian opposition - has received praise from experts and EU leaders. The proposal’s timing is not specified in the negotiation framework, she added.

Siljanovska also reacted to European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos’s recent remarks that EU membership best protects Macedonian identity, culture, and language. The Commissioner’s words sparked debate in North Macedonia. Siljanovska expressed skepticism about reducing identity to cultural products like ajvar and stuffed peppers, suggesting Kos’s comment might have been accidental or unfortunate. She added that such statements reflect the cooperative stance of some top officials in North Macedonia, who publicly acknowledge historical and linguistic ties with Bulgaria.

Reiterating the EU’s foundational commitments, Siljanovska referenced the Charter of Fundamental Rights, which guarantees respect for the national and cultural identity of all member states and their peoples, underscoring the principle of “unity in diversity.”

Source: BTA