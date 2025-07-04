Trump Fails to Sway Putin on Ukraine as Kremlin Vows to Pursue War Goals

Bulgaria: Trump Fails to Sway Putin on Ukraine as Kremlin Vows to Pursue War Goals

US President Donald Trump admitted that his recent phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin did not yield any progress toward ending the war in Ukraine. Speaking to reporters at Andrews Air Force Base, Trump described the discussion as lengthy and wide-ranging, covering topics including Iran and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. However, he said he was not satisfied with the outcome, stating plainly: “I didn’t make any progress with them today at all.” He emphasized his discontent with the lack of movement toward a ceasefire, saying, “I’m not happy about that.

The call took place on July 3, as previously announced by Putin, and was later confirmed by Trump. It was scheduled for 10:00 a.m. US time (17:00 Bulgarian time). The Kremlin reported that the conversation lasted about an hour and focused mainly on the war in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov offered further details, noting that Trump reiterated his position that hostilities in Ukraine should end as quickly as possible. In response, Putin reportedly said that Russia remains open to a political resolution but made it clear that Moscow would not retreat from its goals. According to Ushakov, Putin told Trump that Russia would “continue to pursue its objectives” and intended to address what it views as the root causes of the conflict. The two leaders also briefly discussed cultural exchanges involving film, centered around promoting “traditional values” which Ushakov said are important to both Moscow and Trump’s administration.

During the same press appearance, Trump also commented on the state of U.S. military aid to Ukraine. When asked whether the U.S. had paused its weapons deliveries, Trump denied any suspension and insisted that supplies were still being sent. “We haven’t [suspended supplies]. We’re giving weapons,” he said, but added that the U.S. has already provided “so many weapons.” He criticized former President Biden for depleting American stockpiles, warning, “We have to make sure that we have enough for ourselves.

Trump’s remarks followed reports from the White House that the Pentagon had paused deliveries of specific air defense missiles and precision-guided munitions due to concerns over dwindling reserves. While Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said it had not received formal notice of any changes to the delivery schedule, it requested a direct conversation with American officials to clarify the situation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kyiv is working through official channels to understand what changes - if any - are taking place regarding U.S. aid. Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte acknowledged the U.S. administration’s concerns about national defense needs, but nonetheless urged continued military support for Ukraine. The U.S. State Department has publicly distanced itself from the Pentagon’s reported decision, stating it had no role in decisions on military logistics.

