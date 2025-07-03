Wildfires Force Emergency Measures in Crete and Attica, Arson Suspected in Halkidiki

A state of emergency has been declared in the area surrounding the large wildfire near Ierapetra on the Greek island of Crete. Although the main front of the fire has been brought under control, strong winds continue to reignite smaller blazes. Firefighting crews remain stationed in the region, supported by aircraft and helicopters still operating in the area.

Authorities report that approximately 5,000 tourists have been evacuated by sea. They were safely relocated and are now being accommodated in other hotels and rented apartments. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

Elsewhere, efforts to contain wildfires continue in the Attica region, particularly around the port town of Rafina. The thick smoke forced the temporary closure of the port gate. At least 50 people were evacuated from homes threatened by flames, while several industrial buildings were destroyed.

In a separate incident, police arrested a suspect in connection with a fire in Halkidiki. Investigators are looking into whether the blaze may have been started deliberately.

Beginning today, Greece enters a critical four-day period during which temperatures are expected to soar to 43°C. Civil Protection authorities warn that the extreme heat will significantly heighten the danger of new fires across the country. Citizens are being fined for violating bans on entering forested areas or lighting fires in open spaces.

Doctors advise the public to avoid prolonged sun exposure, particularly during the early afternoon hours, and to limit time spent on beaches during peak temperatures.