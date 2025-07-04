Ballistic Missiles and Drones Pound Ukrainian Capital as Russia Escalates Attacks

Explosions rocked Kyiv overnight as Russia unleashed a large-scale missile and drone assault on the capital and other parts of Ukraine, marking one of the most intense air attacks in recent weeks. The combined strikes began on the evening of July 3 and continued into the early hours of July 4, leaving at least 23 people injured, including a 10-year-old girl. Fourteen of the victims were hospitalized, while others received treatment at the scene or on an outpatient basis, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

The offensive involved dozens of drones and multiple ballistic missile launches. The Ukrainian Air Force reported that the assault began with waves of Shahed drones and escalated when a MiG-31K fired a Kinzhal missile toward Kyiv shortly after midnight. Additional missiles followed around 2:30 a.m. Throughout the night, residents reported hearing successive explosions across the city. The Air Force confirmed that while most incoming threats were intercepted, eight strikes made it through Ukraine’s defenses and drone debris fell across more than 30 locations.

Kyiv’s districts of Solomianskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, Holosiivskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi all reported varying degrees of destruction. Fires broke out in residential buildings, businesses, and public infrastructure. In the Obolon district, a drone strike triggered a blaze on the roof of an apartment block. In Sviatoshynskyi, debris set fire to storage units, torched cars, and damaged a 16-story building’s courtyard. A business in the same district was also hit. In the Dniprovskyi area, drone wreckage fell near a school and several homes.

The attacks caused widespread fires that filled the air with dangerous levels of combustion byproducts. Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, urged residents to keep their windows closed due to the poor air quality. The Ministry of Environmental Protection later confirmed elevated pollution levels, though radiation remained within normal limits.

In Holosiivskyi, a medical facility sustained damage. The Shevchenkivskyi district saw fires erupt on the lower floors of an uninhabited eight-story residential building, as well as at a nearby business. In Solomianskyi, an administrative building and nearby structures were engulfed in flames. Damage to non-residential buildings was also reported. Five ambulances were hit while responding to emergencies, though no medical personnel were injured.

Ukraine’s railway operator, Ukrzaliznytsia, confirmed damage to rail infrastructure in Kyiv, causing delays of up to two hours and necessitating rerouted services.

Beyond Kyiv, the attacks also reached Poltava. Regional governor Volodymyr Kohut said that debris from downed drones injured two people and damaged both a house and a vehicle. The Air Force had earlier warned that drones were also heading toward other cities, including Dnipro, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, Kryvyi Rih, and Chuhuiv.

This latest wave of attacks follows an earlier massive strike on June 17, when 28 people were killed and over 130 injured in Kyiv alone. In less than a week, another missile and drone barrage followed. Ukrainian officials say the Kremlin’s ongoing air campaign is part of a deliberate strategy to degrade air defense capabilities and sow terror among civilians.

Notably, this assault came only hours after a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump. Following the conversation, Putin reportedly reaffirmed Russia’s intention to press ahead with its military objectives in Ukraine, despite renewed calls from the West for a ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Kyiv continues to face mounting challenges in maintaining its air defenses. Despite the severity of the latest attacks, the U.S. has paused shipments of Patriot missiles and other promised military aid to Ukraine, citing the need to replenish its own reserves. Ukrainian leaders have warned that without these critical supplies, the country’s ability to protect its cities and citizens will be severely compromised.

