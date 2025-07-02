BREAKING: Fatal Explosion at Arsenal Military Plant in Bulgaria
An explosion at the Arsenal military plant in Kazanlak, Bulgaria, claimed the life of one worker today, according to regional reports. The incident occurred during working hours and has prompted an investigation into its causes.
Preliminary information indicates that the accident began with a strong fire, followed by an explosion that triggered a powerful shock wave. The blast reportedly destroyed part of the facility's interior in the area where employees were present. Emergency services were dispatched to the scene immediately.
The explosion took place in one of the plant’s workshops. Both BNT and Nova TV confirmed the report of one fatality. Details surrounding the ignition and subsequent detonation are still unclear.
This is not the first recent incident at the Arsenal factory. On May 19, a separate accident occurred at Plant 3, in workshop 120. At that time, a worker sustained burns to the hands and face after a fire broke out while handling nitroglycerin. He was hospitalized in Plovdiv but survived the incident.
Authorities have yet to confirm the precise causes of today’s fatal accident. Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses.
Sources:
- BGNES
- Nova TV
- BNT
