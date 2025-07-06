Bulgaria Faces Another Dangerous Fire Season Due to Neglected Forests

The risk of forest fires remains high in Bulgaria this year, forestry experts warn. Despite a wet spring, the resulting lush vegetation has largely gone unmanaged. Combined with the anticipated high summer temperatures, conditions are ripe for fires to continue destroying forested areas. Data from the Executive Forest Agency (EFA) shows that from January to June, 113 forest fires have already occurred across the country, affecting around 8,000 decares of land. According to forest engineer Petar Dishkov, the accumulation of dry biomass and the lack of consistent care for forests are among the main contributing factors.

Dishkov outlines a broader problem that has been building for years. He points out that over the past 4–5 years, Bulgaria has gradually distanced itself from sustainable forest management. This shift has led to visible and measurable consequences: 2024 marked the worst fire season in 17 years, with over 170,000 decares of forestland burned. Additionally, more than 78% of Bulgaria’s field protection belts - crucial for preventing the spread of wildfires and preserving the agricultural landscape in regions like Dobrudzha - are in poor or unsatisfactory condition.

He also notes widespread deterioration within the forests themselves. Coniferous crops and coppice plantations, which make up approximately 75% of Bulgaria’s forest cover, are drying up en masse. Meanwhile, the government has permitted a narrative to take hold that casts any form of logging in a negative light - even when such activities are legal and beneficial. As a result, forestry plans remain unimplemented, timber harvests have plummeted, and overall forest health has worsened. For Dishkov, logging is not the enemy - it’s a necessary tool to maintain a thriving and resilient forest ecosystem.

This decline is now evident across the country. In many areas, forests are being replaced by shrubs and empty clearings, especially in lowland regions under 600 meters in elevation. The structure and quality of the forests are diminishing, making them even more vulnerable to natural disasters, pests, and long-term degradation.

To reverse this trend, Dishkov argues that the state must develop and implement a long-term strategy focused on active forest management. This includes building necessary infrastructure, increasing wood utilization to levels closer to the EU average, and taking serious, targeted steps to strengthen forest health and support a sustainable bioeconomy.

Dishkov also points to international perspectives on forest management, particularly those from the United States. Citing Thomas Schultz of the U.S. Forest Service, he notes that American forests have changed significantly in the last two decades, now burdened by an overaccumulation of biomass and increasingly vulnerable to fire, drought, and disease. Schultz advocates a return to active forest management practices, including mechanical thinning, responsible timber harvesting, and better support for firefighting and forest protection efforts. He stresses the essential role of logging and transport companies in keeping forests manageable and safe.

The lesson, according to Dishkov, is clear: without proactive measures and the involvement of forestry professionals, the ability to care for and protect Bulgaria’s forests could soon become severely compromised.