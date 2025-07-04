Defense Chiefs of Bulgaria, Romania, and Turkey Commit to Stronger Black Sea Cooperation

At the invitation of Bulgaria’s Chief of Defense, Admiral Emil Eftimov, a high-level trilateral meeting took place in Sofia on July 2, bringing together General Gheorghiță Vlad, Chief of the Romanian Defense Staff, and General Metin Gürak, Chief of the Turkish General Staff. The gathering focused on enhancing defense cooperation between Bulgaria, Romania, and Turkey, with particular attention to the security environment in the Black Sea region.

The defense chiefs reviewed the current regional situation and affirmed the need for vigilance, flexibility, and continued coordination of their efforts in the Black Sea area. As close partners and NATO allies, the three countries underscored their shared interest in deepening collaboration in the defense sector to bolster regional security and stability.

Among the key topics discussed were joint maritime initiatives and coordinated efforts at sea. The leaders highlighted the significance of the ongoing work of the Black Sea Mine Countermeasures Group, commending its contribution to safe navigation and regional defense cooperation. They also explored additional areas of mutual interest that could serve to expand and deepen trilateral military interaction going forward.

The Chiefs of Defense concluded the meeting with a unified message: a clear commitment to advancing their cooperation and maintaining a strong joint posture to safeguard peace and security in the Black Sea region.

