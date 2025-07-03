Civil Platform Exposes Surge in Speculative Pricing Across Bulgaria

Just one week after the launch of the Antispekula.bg platform and its mobile app, citizens across Bulgaria have begun actively submitting reports of suspected price manipulation, with dozens of signals arriving each day. The majority of these have come from Sofia, followed by Varna and Blagoevgrad.

A large portion of the complaints involve misleading promotions and price hikes. Several major retail chains have been singled out for falsely advertising discounts - like a case where cucumbers priced at 1.99 leva were later promoted as reduced from 2.99 leva, despite no real change in cost. Another example involved a mop set originally sold at 69.99 leva, later promoted with a fake markdown from 109.99 leva to 82.49 leva. Pharmacies are also part of the pattern, with one cited for pricing a probiotic product at 21.02 leva, claiming it was reduced from 24.73 leva - only for that higher price to become the new promotion baseline days later.

Another recurring issue flagged by users is the discrepancy between shelf prices and those charged at checkout. Many consumers report that the final prices paid at the register are higher than those listed on product displays.

A growing concern is also tied to the ongoing euro adoption process. Some businesses are accused of displaying prices in euros more prominently than in leva or using small print to indicate the currency. According to whistleblowers working in retail, this practice has resulted in widespread confusion, with customers mistaking euro figures for lower leva prices.

Over the past week, the platform has logged a steady increase in price complaints across essential categories such as food - particularly coffee, chocolate, dairy, sausages, and chicken. Food remains the top concern, but users have also submitted alerts about clothing, bank charges, pharmaceuticals, and household items.

In the pharmaceutical sector, multiple reports allege sharp price hikes. One striking case from Blagoevgrad highlights a hypertension medication that jumped from 4.59 leva to 9.80 leva in the span of just one month. The platform has also recorded issues with dual pricing and conversion irregularities, especially involving a popular clothing chain whose euro prices significantly exceed their leva equivalents.

Frustration is also mounting around banking fees. Following an investigation by Antispekula, it was found that one major financial institution had raised its service tariffs by an average of 53% since June 17. Other banks have also come under scrutiny, with some clients reporting that the fee for opening an account rose from 10 leva to 19.56 leva (or 10 euros).

The citizen-driven platform, initiated with the backing of the Izprav se.BG civic movement, is calling for concrete legislative reforms. Its backers argue that only a legal framework targeting speculative pricing practices can curb these abuses. Antispekula has already introduced a draft “Anti-Speculation” bill aimed at controlling the prices of food, medicines, bank services, fuels, and mobile operators.

The team behind the platform says it will continue to publish weekly updates and forward well-documented reports to the appropriate regulatory bodies. Dozens of cases have already been submitted for official review. In the meantime, consumers are encouraged to stay vigilant and report any suspected pricing violations directly through the platform’s website: https://antispekula.bg/signali