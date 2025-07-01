Twice-Weekly Route to Northern Italy Announced from Varna Airport

Wizz Air, recognized as the most environmentally sustainable airline across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, is expanding its route network with a new service connecting Varna and Milan Bergamo. The new flights will begin in mid-September and will run twice a week - every Tuesday and Saturday. Tickets are already available for booking through wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile application, with prices starting at BGN 40.99.

Milan Bergamo Airport is situated in northern Italy and is one of the three primary airports serving the Milan metropolitan area. It offers convenient access not only to Milan - Italy’s renowned fashion and design capital - but also to the nearby city of Bergamo. Visitors to Milan can explore iconic attractions such as the Duomo Cathedral, the historic Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, and the world-famous La Scala Opera House. The city is also celebrated for its luxury shopping and vibrant style scene. A short trip from the airport brings travelers to Bergamo, a city that charms with its medieval old town, winding cobblestone lanes, historic architecture, and scenic views. Though often overlooked, Bergamo offers an authentic Italian experience and a peaceful atmosphere rich in history.

The details for the new route are as follows:

Route: Varna – Milan Bergamo

Days: Tuesdays and Saturdays

Launch Date: September 16, 2025

Starting Price: from BGN 40.99

According to Anastasia Novak, Corporate Sustainability and Communications Manager at Wizz Air, the addition of this direct flight from Varna to Milan Bergamo further strengthens the airline’s goal of linking passengers to some of Europe’s most exciting destinations. She emphasized the appeal of Milan for both fashion lovers and culture seekers, while also encouraging travelers to discover the lesser-known beauty of Bergamo.

Wizz Air began its operations in Bulgaria in 2005 with a flight between Sofia and Budapest. Since then, it has transported over 30 million passengers and has established itself as a leading low-cost airline in the country. Operating two bases in Bulgaria, the airline contributes to more than 22,000 indirect jobs in tourism and employs over 340 cabin crew members locally. The company maintains a firm commitment to economic development at both national and regional levels. Wizz Air also continues to invest in sustainability by operating one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the industry. Currently, it offers nearly 50 affordable routes from Bulgaria, including 13 from Varna, where it holds the position of leading carrier.